9 Cheap Vinegar Hacks for a Deep Clean That Actually Work

Home renovation cleanup doesn’t have to mean a cart full of specialty products. Between paint spatter, grout haze, and that new-carpet smell, vinegar and baking soda cover nearly every post-renovation deep clean job — gently, cheaply, and without introducing more chemicals into a home you’ve just finished making beautiful. Keep a bottle handy for your regular housekeeping and cleaning routine, respect the few surfaces it’s not suited for, and your fresh interior design will stay looking exactly as crisp as the day the crew packed up.

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