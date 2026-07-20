11 Homeowners Who Repainted Their Kitchen Cabinets and Fell Back in Love With Cooking
Most kitchen renovations start the same way — outdated cabinets, the wrong countertops, a backsplash that’s been bothering someone for years. A simple home renovation, nothing dramatic. Then reality hits harder than a sledgehammer.
These homeowners picked up cabinet painting brushes, redesigned their kitchen island, and somewhere between the thrift store furniture finds and the final coat of paint, fell completely back in love with cooking. These are their stories.
Just finished remodeling my kitchen. I previously had those typical ugly orange cabinets with the busy granite from the early 2000s. Wanted something brighter and cleaner looking.
A Kitchen Renovation Brought Back More Than Memories.
- I bought a house specifically for its kitchen potential. The home renovation took three months — cabinet painting, countertops, backsplash from a thrift store find, kitchen island finally placed exactly where it should be. The kitchen design was everything I’d planned. Every interior design decision considered, nothing left to chance.
The day it was finished I stood in it and felt nothing. Which terrified me. I called my mother. She said “cook the apple cake.” The one she’d taught me at twelve. I haven’t made it since.
She drove over without being asked. She sat at my kitchen island and didn’t say a word about the kitchen design or the renovation for a long time. Then she said, “Your grandmother made this cake in a kitchen half this size and loved every minute of it.”
Pure wisdom, delivered quietly, with the specific kindness and compassion of someone who knows exactly what you need to hear and waits until you’re ready. I’d been looking at the interior design of the kitchen. She was looking at something longer.
I make the cake every Sunday now. The home renovation gave me the space. My mother gave me back the reason to use it.
Kitchen before & after.
A Kitchen Makeover Led to an Unexpected Life Decision.
- I renovated my kitchen to sell the apartment fast. Cabinet painting, new countertops, backsplash, kitchen island from a thrift store find. Four days, $340, purely practical.
First viewer walked in, went straight to the kitchen, didn't leave it for fifteen minutes. Made an offer in the parking lot. Above the asking.
Then she called back two hours later and withdrew it. She said she couldn't buy it. She'd stood in that kitchen and felt something she hadn't felt in her own home in years and it had made her go home and look at her marriage instead of the apartment.
She renovated her own kitchen that month. Sent me a photo. Said it saved something she'd been about to lose. I sold to someone else. But the best outcome from that renovation wasn't the sale.
The kitchen took much longer than expected and it wasn’t even the first room on the list. However, it’s the first room partially done. It still needs a few finishing touches (wall tiles, shelving and misc decor).
A Retired Contractor Saved a Kitchen Renovation.
- I hired a contractor for my kitchen renovation. Professional, experienced, good reviews. On demo day he called and said he couldn’t come — family emergency, completely legitimate, deeply inconvenient.
I picked up the sledgehammer myself. I had never done this. It was immediately obvious that I had never done this.
My upstairs neighbor appeared in the doorway forty minutes in. She looked at what I’d done to the kitchen cabinets and said, “Stop. Please stop right now.”
She was a retired contractor. Thirty years of kitchen renovations. Had been listening to my demo technique with increasing horror from one floor up.
She came down and fixed what I’d done. Then kept going — countertops, backsplash, kitchen island placement, all of it. She worked with the specific efficiency of someone who’d spent decades doing this and had been genuinely bored since stopping.
She refused payment. Said it was the most fun she’d had in two years. Came back the next three weekends without being asked. The kitchen design is extraordinary.
My contractor refunded me when he saw it. Said he couldn’t have done better. I told him my neighbor did it. He asked for her number. She’s booked through next year.
My tiny kitchen before & after.
A Kitchen Renovation Reunited a Family After 11 Years.
- I posted my kitchen renovation on a local Facebook group — cabinet painting, new countertops, backsplash I was proud of, a kitchen island I’d built myself. Just sharing. No agenda.
A woman commented: “Where did you get these? This looks exactly like my grandmother’s kitchen. That backsplash. Those countertops.”
The group went silent. Forty people watching. I’d bought everything at an estate sale six months earlier.
The woman in the comments hadn’t seen her grandmother in eleven years. They’d lost touch the way families do — slowly, then completely. She hadn’t known the house had been sold until she saw her grandmother’s backsplash in a Facebook post.
I gave her everything I could — the address, the sale details, the neighbor’s name. She drove there that weekend. She messaged once after: “I found something at the house I needed to find. Thank you for the kindness of telling me the truth.”
I don’t know the full story. I don’t need to. The compassion of that woman reaching out, the empathy of a Facebook group that went quiet and waited — all of it started with a kitchen renovation I posted with no agenda.
The backsplash belonged to someone else’s story long before it belonged to mine. I think about that every morning. Some home renovations connect more than just countertops.
A before and after of my kitchen! As per the rest of my flat, still a work in progress, but I love it!
A Kitchen Remodel Changed a Mother and Daughter Forever.
- I hired my mother to help with my kitchen renovation. She’s a retired interior design teacher. It seemed logical. It was not logical.
Day one she moved everything I’d planned. Day two she questioned every kitchen design decision I’d made. Day three I asked her to leave. She left. I finished the home renovation alone — cabinet painting, countertops, backsplash, kitchen island exactly where I’d wanted it.
She came to see it finished. Walked through slowly. Checked everything. Then she said, “I owe you an apology.”
She said she’d been doing this her whole life — taking over things that weren’t hers because she didn’t know how to just be present without being useful. She said she’d done it to my childhood too and had been trying to find the wisdom to say so for years.
We sat at my kitchen island for two hours. Didn’t talk about interior design once. Just talked — the way we hadn’t in years, with the specific kindness that comes when someone finally stops performing and just sits with you.
She comes for dinner every week now. Sits at the kitchen island and watches me cook without saying a word about technique. For a woman who spent forty years teaching interior design, that silence is the most extraordinary thing she’s ever built in anyone’s kitchen.
Rental Kitchen before/after. Just wanted to share my proudest project!
Kitchen cabinet painting, new countertops, a backsplash that finally made sense. That’s all any of these kitchen renovations started as. What they turned into had nothing to do with interior design — and everything to do with finding their way back to the kitchen they’d been avoiding. Turns out it was waiting.
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