10 Pedicure Trends Clients Keep Requesting at Nail Salons This Summer 2026

There’s a reason bubblegum pink keeps showing up on pedicure request list all summer: it’s candy-colored without being childish, glossy enough to catch light from across the pool deck. Think less “little girl pink” and more high-shine, saturated color that reads confident rather than cute, the kind of shade that looks intentional even on a five-minute polish change.

Stack a few delicate toe rings over it and the whole look shifts from a simple pedicure to genuine styling moment, proof that color choice matters just as much as the accessories piled on top of it.