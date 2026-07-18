10 Pedicure Trends Dominating Nail Salons as Summer 2026 Hits Its Peak
Nail salons everywhere are booked solid this summer, and nail technicians say it’s the same handful of pedicure finishes clients keep walking in asking for by name. This season’s looks mix classic nail polish shades with editorial-level nail art, proving that a great gel manicure doesn’t have to choose between polished and beachy.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends every nail technician is being asked for this summer, plus which ones are easy enough to recreate at home.
Glazed Strawberry Red
Forget matte or dark reds, this summer, pedicure lovers are trading flat finishes for a glassy, glazed strawberry red that looks almost wet under the sun. The trend leans into a high-shine gel manicure topcoat layered over a juicy red-pink base, giving toes a fresh, dewy finish instead of the deep, opaque red we’ve seen for years.
Beauty editors describe this glazed jelly finish as one of the season’s most requested upgrades from flat red: glossy enough to catch light with every step, the same juicy, glass-like effect OPI built its own Make ’Em Jelly red jelly polish around. Ask for a sheer strawberry-red base with two coats of glossy top gel; no extra nail art needed, the shine does all the work.
Hot Pink
Soft pastels are taking a back seat this summer as pedicure trends shift toward bold, saturated hot pink. Where baby pink used to dominate every salon menu, this season’s nail polish choice is loud, confident, and unapologetically bright: a shade built to stand out in sandals rather than blend in.
Nail artist Svitlana Motyl told that hot pink is playful, bold, and looks especially beautiful on sun-kissed skin. In a glossy gel finish, it’s the pedicure equivalent of showing up in sequins at noon and pulling it off completely.
Glossy Turquoise
Classic beach blues are getting an upgrade this summer as pedicure trends move toward a bold, saturated turquoise finish. Instead of the muted seafoam tones we’ve seen before, this shade leans bright and tropical, with a high-gloss gel manicure topcoat that makes toes pop against any skin tone
Salons are building the look with a clean, solid gel finish, or pairing it with subtle nail art, like a thin gold line at the cuticle, to elevate simple nail designs into something more polished — the same tropical, saturated turquoise essie’s own Turquoise & Caicos shade captures.
Vanilla
Clean, creamy vanilla is emerging as one of the quietest yet most requested pedicure shades this summer, offering a softer alternative to stark white without losing that crisp, polished look. The warm off-white tone flatters every skin tone and pairs effortlessly with gold jewelry and tan lines alike.
Nail technician Svitlana Motyl explained that this kind of soft pearl finish enhances the natural beauty of the nails rather than making them look flat. It’s the perfect base for delicate nail art, like fine gold detailing or a barely-there French tip, that keeps the design understated but never boring.
Midnight Blue
A glassy gel finish gives it maximum depth and shine, while a single silver fleck or fine linework brings dimension to an otherwise minimal design — this exact deep, moody register is what Essie named its own Midnight Cami shade after. It’s proof a great pedicure doesn’t need to be bright to make a statement.
Lavender
Soft, dreamy lavender is taking over as this summer’s go-to alternative to classic pastels, giving pedicure lovers a shade that feels fresh without being predictable. It sits perfectly between cool and warm tones, making it one of the most versatile nail polish picks of the season. Soft enough for everyday wear, striking enough to stand out in sandals.
Pearl White
Matte white had its moment, but it always ran the risk of looking chalky and flat by the end of the day. This summer, pedicure fans are swapping it for a soft pearl finish instead — one that shifts subtly between white, silver and cream depending on the light. It’s the difference between toes that look painted and toes that look polished.
A nail technician can build this with a sheer pearlescent gel manicure layered over a white base, or add a touch of nail art, like a barely-there shimmer gradient near the cuticle, to keep the nail designs soft but never boring in the sun.
Shimmer Peachy Coral
Solid coral is getting a summer upgrade this year as pedicure trends lean into a soft, shimmering peachy coral finish instead. The subtle shimmer catches the light in a way flat coral never could, giving toes a warm, sun-kissed glow that works just as well barefoot on the sand as it does peeking out of office heels.
A shimmer-infused gel base in peach-coral builds the look from the ground up, and nail artists keep adding a fine gold shimmer fade at the tips to turn a classic summer shade into something more elevated within this season’s nail designs — close in spirit to OPI’s own Queens Rule peach shimmer gel.
Thick French Pedicure
The French tip everyone grew up with is getting a serious makeover this summer. This pedicure trend takes the once-delicate white line and doubles, sometimes triples, its width, turning a subtle classic into a bold graphic statement. It’s a shift from “quiet elegance” to “look at my toes,” and it’s exactly what’s fueling its popularity.
Nail artists say the wider tip is the easiest way to make a pedicure look intentional rather than half-done, the same bold reinterpretation of the classic look showcased in OPI’s own French tip collection. Ask for a crisp gel base topped with an exaggerated white tip, or push it further with a bright color block instead of white.
Glazed Pink
Flat pink pedicures are giving way to something glossier this summer, as pedicure fans reach for a glazed finish instead. Think less “solid color” and more “wet, glass-like shine” — the kind of high-gloss effect that makes toes look freshly dipped rather than simply painted.
It’s the difference clients notice immediately: toes that look freshly dipped rather than simply painted, no matter how the light hits them; the exact wet-look effect OPI built its own Glazed N’ Amused lacquer around.
Which pedicure are you trying next: the Glazed Strawberry Red, the Midnight Blue, or the Thick French Pedicure? Tell us your favorite nail designs from this list in the comments below!
Loving these looks? Check out 10 Manicure Ideas That Are Stealing the Spotlight on Summer Dates in 2026, According to Nail Artists for even more inspiration.