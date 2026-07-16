10 Fresh Pedicure Ideas and Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Solid Every Day This July 2026

Peak pedicure and fashion season has officially shifted into daily-booking territory, and nail techs say July 2026 is when the appointment book stops having gaps at all. From reworked French ombre pedicures, dip powder and single-toe chrome accents to gradient auras and jelly toes, the looks filling every nail salon chair right now share one thing: they photograph well, wear well, and never look like they tried too hard. Here are the 10 pedicure trends filling salon chairs every single day this July, plus how to get each one.