10 Fresh Pedicure Ideas and Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Solid Every Day This July 2026
Peak pedicure and fashion season has officially shifted into daily-booking territory, and nail techs say July 2026 is when the appointment book stops having gaps at all. From reworked French ombre pedicures, dip powder and single-toe chrome accents to gradient auras and jelly toes, the looks filling every nail salon chair right now share one thing: they photograph well, wear well, and never look like they tried too hard. Here are the 10 pedicure trends filling salon chairs every single day this July, plus how to get each one.
Red Pedicure
Classic red isn’t going anywhere, but the version nail techs are mixing most this July skips flat fire-engine tones for something warmer and glossier. Celebrity manicurist Natalie Minerva calls red a forever summer pedicure staple; the shift this season is toward a cola-tinted, near-black undertone that reads richer against tanned skin.
- How to get it: Two coats of a cherry-cola gel polish, cured fully between coats, finished with a high-gloss (not matte) top coat — the shine is what sells the color.
Chrome Accent Pedicure
Rather than a full mirror pedicure, July’s booking favorite is a softer, partial version: a sheer nude base with just the tip dusted in pearl or “mermaid” chrome powder — a subtler cousin of the iridescent chrome finishes nail artists have been layering over pastel bases all season.
- How to get it: Apply a sheer invisible gel base and cure. Buff chrome powder only over the tip with a sponge applicator, then seal with a no-wipe top coat.
Aura Pedicure
The gradient “aura” pedicure keeps evolving. Nail artist Emilie Sanscartier notes that aura-style ombré work is increasingly paired with chrome or jelly finishes for more dimension. July’s version leans warm: coral fading into gold, rather than the cooler lilac-to-blue blend seen earlier this season.
- How to get it: Sponge a dot of warm-toned gel onto the center of each nail and blend outward on a sheer base, then seal with a glossy or light chrome top coat.
French Pedicure (Micro French) pedicure
The French pedicure keeps shrinking. Celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey describes this summer’s take as still centered on shine. A glossy red is still the main character for some, but the micro-tip version swaps color for an almost translucent, barely-there line in the same tone as the nail bed.
- How to get it: Sheer pink base, then a hairline tip drawn with a striping brush (thinner than feels necessary) sealed with high-gloss top coat.
Cat-Eye Pedicure
Magnetic cat-eye polish has moved fully onto toes, and nail artist Maryna Slynko notes that clients are increasingly requesting it in lighter, more unexpected tones rather than the high-contrast darks that defined the trend early on. July’s standout: a single saturated emerald rather than a rotating palette.
- How to get it: Apply a dark emerald gel base, hold a magnet over the wet polish before curing to pull the light band into place, then seal with glossy top coat.
Invisible (Clean Girl) Pedicure
Not every July booking involves color, and celebrity nail tech Deborah Lippmann points to a real shift toward healthy-looking natural nails with high shine over color-first looks. The “invisible” pedicure (buffed nails, precise cuticle work, one coat of strengthening gloss) is one of the fastest-growing requests of the summer.
- How to get it: Buff nails to a natural shine, push back and trim cuticles, and finish with a single coat of clear strengthening gloss, no color at all.
Butter French Pedicure
Butter yellow has been named one of the season’s defining shades by multiple nail authorities; pairing it with a French tip is a natural next step rather than an established trend yet, which is exactly the kind of “spot it first” angle that performs well.
- How to get it: Sheer butter-yellow gel base, then a soft ivory tip painted with a striping brush, sealed with glossy top coat.
Sea Glass Pedicure
Sea-glass tones are one of the specific shades nail experts have flagged for summer 2026 alongside sorbet peach and pistachio green. July’s version pares it back to two translucent tones (aqua and clear rose) layered thin for a sun-bleached, worn-glass look rather than the more saturated multi-chrome sea-glass finish that’s already circulating.
- How to get it: Layer two sheer translucent gels unevenly over a milky base while tacky, dust with fine chrome powder, then seal with no-wipe top coat.
Polka Dot Pedicure
Polka dots are back but reworked — London nail artists have been placing dots along the nail’s outer edge rather than scattering them evenly, giving the pattern a “framed” rather than uniform look. July’s confetti take scatters mismatched-size dots in two contrasting colors for something scrappier and less graphic.
- How to get it: Base coat in one color, use a dotting tool to place uneven, randomly sized dots in a second contrasting shade, then seal with glossy top coat.
Jelly Pedicure
Jelly finishes remain one of the defining textures of the season. Nail artist Olha Shtanhei predicts glazed jelly nails will be sheer, glossy, dimensional, and very wearable through summer. July’s underused variation swaps the usual watermelon-pink for a deep grape-purple translucent gel — richer and moodier than the fruit tones dominating everyone else’s jelly pedicure content.
- How to get it: A translucent grape-purple gel in two thin coats, cured between each, sealed with an ultra-glossy top coat to maximize the glass-like effect.
Next article: 10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking on Repeat This July 2026