10 Pedicure Shades Nail Techs Are Recommending to Clients Over 50 This Summer 2026

The right pedicure shade can instantly refresh your look, and this summer’s trends offer plenty of flattering options for women over 50. According to many experienced nail technicians, certain colors stand out for their timeless appeal, versatility, and ability to complement mature skin tones. Whether you prefer subtle elegance or eye-catching nail art, there’s something to suit every style.

These expert-recommended picks pair beautifully with your favorite nail designs, complement your nail polish collection, and work just as well alongside a fresh gel manicure for a polished, coordinated look all season long.