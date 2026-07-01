10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking on Repeat This July 2026

Pastel purple has quietly become one of July’s most-requested pedicure shades — and nail techs say it’s replacing classic nude for clients who want something more personal. Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards confirmed that smoky lavender is “becoming the new neutral for clients who want color without going too bold,” describing it as “romantic, polished, and fashion-forward all at once.” Lavender Glaze brings that same energy in a glazed gel pedicure finish — luminous in every light, subtle enough for everyday sandal season, and one of the most-saved nail looks leaving salons this July 2026.

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