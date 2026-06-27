10 Nail Trends Pedicure Experts Are Booking Everywhere This Summer 2026
There’s a specific kind of confidence that comes from a fresh pedicure, the kind that makes you actively look for excuses to take your shoes off. Summer 2026 has figured out exactly what that feeling looks like in nail polish form: dimensional, glowing, and just interesting enough to make someone across the room ask what shade that is. This season’s biggest nail designs aren’t louder than last year’s, they’re smarter.
Nail technicians are reporting the same thing across the board: clients want toes that look expensive, personal, and a little unexpected. These 10 pedicure trends are delivering exactly that, and your next salon appointment just got a whole lot easier to plan.
Stained Glass Nails
This is the pedicure trend that stops people mid-conversation to ask: “What is that on your toes?” Stained glass nails use a fully saturated but translucent gel — rich pinks, jewel purples, deep reds — that allow light to pass through the polish rather than simply reflect off its surface. The result is a jewel-like glow that appears to come from inside the nail rather than sit on top of it.
Nail artist Olha Shtanhei told beauty editors that she loves “translucent bases — to me, that is the most modern kind of beauty: subtle at first glance, unforgettable up close.” Stained glass takes that philosophy to its most dramatic, luminous conclusion.
How to get this look:
- Choose a fully saturated, jewel-tone gel in a translucent formula — deeply pigmented but see-through.
- Apply two thin coats directly over bare nail without a base color; you want the natural nail visible through the polish.
- Seal with a high-gloss, no-wipe top coat to maximize light-catching depth.
Mermaid Chrome
Chrome has done a lot this season, but mermaid chrome might be its most joyful and dimensional iteration yet. A pearly chrome powder layered over a soft pink base creates an iridescent finish that shifts between pink, lavender, blue and seafoam depending on the light and angle.
Nail expert Juli Russell describes it as “what happens when glazed donut nails take a beach vacation — mermaid chrome gives you that magical glow while still feeling elevated enough for everyday wear.” It’s the most photographable finish currently leaving salons, and it works at the pool, at dinner, and everywhere in between.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a sheer, soft pink gel base and cure fully.
- Apply a no-wipe top coat and cure until tacky.
- Buff a multichrome or aurora chrome powder in circular motions with a silicone applicator — pressure intensifies the shift effect.
- Seal immediately with a no-wipe top coat to lock the iridescence in place.
Glass Dot Nail Art
Glass dots are the pedicure detail that looks impossible until a nail technician shows you exactly how simple the technique actually is. Raised, clear 3D circles set over a soft matte base create a finish that looks like fresh rain sitting on a leaf — tactile, hypnotic, and unexpectedly sophisticated.
Nail artist Olha Shtanhei told beauty writers she is “captivated by the glass dot trend — they’re velvety matte pastel or sheer base with raised, clear 3D gloss circles on top, dimensional and incredibly chic.” The contrast between the soft matte background and the glossy raised dots is what makes the design so visually arresting — and because the dots are clear, every base color underneath reads differently through them.
How to get this look:
- Apply your chosen matte gel base and cure, then apply a matte top coat for a perfect contrast surface.
- Use a fine brush or dotting tool to place small mounds of clear builder gel across the nail — let each one dome upward naturally without spreading flat.
- Cure without applying any top coat over the dots so they stay glass-like and glossy against the matte base.
Dopamine Pedicure
The old Skittles pedicure (one random color on every toe) has officially been replaced by something far more considered. The dopamine pedicure pairs two or three deliberately chosen bold shades across the toes in combinations that prioritize joy over coordination: hot coral with cobalt blue, fuchsia with lime, marigold with deep plum, shades that clash beautifully rather than accidentally.
Nail experts confirm that magenta is among their personal favorites for summer pedicures this season “vibrant and fun,” and the dopamine approach gives that kind of energy a full-color platform. It consistently produces the most immediate happiness in the salon chair.
Burnt Orange
Every summer has its orange, but 2026’s version has a depth and specificity that sets it apart from the coral-adjacent shades that usually dominate the warm end of the polish wall. Burnt orange splits the difference between summer’s warmest tones and its moodier, earthier ones — vibrant without being garish, tropical without being loud.
Nail artist Armani Je’ton told beauty editors that a “bold orange” is one of the top shades for brightening a summer look in 2026. Against bronzed skin it looks extraordinary, and it carries straight through from the first warm day to early September without ever feeling out of season.
Watermelon Jelly
If there’s one nail polish shade that captures the entire feeling of summer 2026 in a single swipe, it’s watermelon jelly. This is a translucent, candy-bright pink-red that sits somewhere between a sheer coral and a vivid rose — not quite opaque, not barely-there, but a juicy, see-through wash of color that looks genuinely edible in the light. The jelly finish is what separates it from a standard watermelon polish: light passes through rather than reflecting off the surface, creating depth and a glossy, almost lip-gloss quality that flat nail polish simply cannot replicate.
Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards told beauty editors that “bright, feel-good shades are definitely leading the way this summer,” adding that watermelon “is bright without feeling neon and looks amazing on all skin tones.” In a gel manicure application, the jelly effect deepens with each layer — two thin coats deliver something that looks like stained summer fruit pressed directly onto the nail.
Sage Green
Green has been the defining color story of 2026 across beauty and fashion, but not all greens are created equal. Sage is the version nail technicians keep reaching for: softer than mint, earthier than pistachio, and with a slightly muted, herbal quality that makes it feel genuinely modern rather than seasonal.
Nail tech and The Gel Bottle founder Daisy Kalnina told style editors that green is “one of the defining colour stories of 2026, but in softer, more muted tones — sage and pistachio tones feel fresh, modern and unexpected; they’re a subtle way to wear colour while still feeling elevated.” Applied as a gel manicure or dip powder finish for extra longevity through sandal season, sage is the new beige for anyone ready to move beyond neutral.
Hot Pink
Hot pink is back... and it didn’t come back quietly. This is the Y2K-coded, unapologetically vibrant pink that looks incredible against bronzed skin and reads as both nostalgic and completely current all at once. It’s the boldest nail polish shade on this list, and that’s exactly the point: it makes a pedicure a statement in the truest sense, the kind of color that gets noticed the second someone kicks off their sandals.
Nail artist Svitlana Motyl told beauty writers that hot pink “instantly adds a fun, cheerful touch and complements everything from beachwear to evening outfits. It’s a color that feels both youthful and elegant, making it a go-to shade for the season.” In a glossy gel manicure finish, it’s the pedicure equivalent of showing up in sequins at noon and pulling it off completely.
Vinyl-Finish Red
If classic red is the reliable standby your grandmother wore, vinyl-finish red is what happens when that same shade gets a full 2026 upgrade. Same bold red territory, but the finish is the entire point here: an ultra-glossy, almost wet-look shine that makes nail polish look like a second skin rather than something that was applied on top of one. Flat, opaque classic red now reads as dated next to this lacquered, light-bending version — it’s the difference between a matte lip and a high-gloss one, same color, entirely different presence.
Celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey told fashion editors that “a glossy red is still the main character” this summer, adding that the key is choosing “a true cherry or tomato orange for a summer red that pops on toes — forever yummy, that perfect, clean, high-shine red that just works with everything.” In a gel manicure application, the vinyl effect comes naturally; the thick, self-leveling quality of gel creates that mirror-smooth surface that regular nail polish simply can’t replicate.
The Soft French Pedicure
If the classic French pedicure felt a little too stark — that bright white tip sitting hard against a pink base like it was painted with correction fluid — the soft French is the version that finally fixes it. The concept is simple but the result is transformative: instead of a crisp opaque white tip, a creamier, slightly diffused shade is used, giving the line a softened, almost airbrushed quality that looks like the nail just naturally fades to light at the tip rather than being painted that way.
Nail technicians and beauty editors confirm that the soft French pedicure is the sophisticated update that’s taking over this summer — “the French pedi’s sophisticated older sister,” as one beauty editor put it, beloved for its quiet-luxury finish that works with every sandal, every outfit, and every skin tone without ever demanding attention.
It grows out gracefully, photographs beautifully in natural light, and suits people who want their pedicure to look considered without looking done. In a gel manicure application with precise cuticle work, it’s the closest thing to perfect toes without any color commitment at all.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer, milky pink or neutral gel base across all toes and cure fully.
- Using a thin striping brush, paint a soft cream or off-white tip — keep the line slightly uneven at the edges rather than razor-sharp, which creates the diffused, natural quality.
- For a warmer variation, swap the cream tip for soft butter yellow or blush.
- Seal with a high-gloss top coat to melt the tip into the base for a seamless, barely-there finish.
Summer 2026’s second chapter is darker, bolder, and more dimensional than the first — and that’s exactly what makes it worth revisiting the salon. This season rewards decisiveness. Pick a design that makes you want to look down at your feet. That’s always been the whole point.
So... which pedicure has your name written all over it? 💖
Drop your favorite in the comments and tell us which one you’re booking for your next salon visit! 👇✨