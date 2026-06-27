10 Nail Trends Pedicure Experts Are Booking Everywhere This Summer 2026

There’s a specific kind of confidence that comes from a fresh pedicure, the kind that makes you actively look for excuses to take your shoes off. Summer 2026 has figured out exactly what that feeling looks like in nail polish form: dimensional, glowing, and just interesting enough to make someone across the room ask what shade that is. This season’s biggest nail designs aren’t louder than last year’s, they’re smarter.

Nail technicians are reporting the same thing across the board: clients want toes that look expensive, personal, and a little unexpected. These 10 pedicure trends are delivering exactly that, and your next salon appointment just got a whole lot easier to plan.