10 Pedicure Trends Quietly Taking Over Summer 2026, According to Top Nail Artists
Now that summer 2026 is in full swing, salon chairs are filling up faster than appointment books can handle — and the pattern is unmistakable. Clients arrive with a screenshot, name a finish, and leave with toes that look ready for a sandal close-up. This season's pedicures lean into glossy gel manicurewear, jewel-rich color, and just enough nail art to feel personal without tipping into fussy. The throughline is simple: feet that look expensive, healthy, and effortless.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail technicians say are dominating bookings right now. From mirror-bright chrome to crystalline glass-glaze, plus easy steps to recreate the trickier nail designs at home.
Whether you’re a bold-color person or a quiet-luxury minimalist, there’s a finish here worth screenshotting before your next salon appointment.
Sheer French Ombre
The French has gone soft and seamless. Rather than a hard white line, this French ombre melts a barely-there tip into a sheer pink base, so the color fades like light rather than stopping abruptly. Editors keep spotting this elevated take on classic French manicures on the most impeccably dressed feet, precisely because it flatters every nail shape and grows out gracefully. It’s the “expensive-looking” pedicure that never actually looks done — clean-girl polish with zero harsh edges.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer pink or milky base and cure it.
- Sponge a whisper of soft white onto the tips, dabbing upward to blur the line into the base.
- Seal with a high-gloss top coat to fuse the gradient into one smooth fade.
Champagne Chrome
Chrome has grown up. Instead of the cold, mirror-silver of seasons past, nail artists describe a softer, tinted Chrome in champagne, peach and rose-gold tones — the same futuristic shine, dialed down to something wearable for daylight and vacation. Brushed over a warm nude base, it adds dimension without shouting, the kind of quiet luxury that looks like real jewelry on toes. It’s the most flattering metallic of the season, universally kind to skin tone in summer light.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a warm nude or peach gel and cure each layer fully.
- Press champagne chrome powder over the tacky finish with a soft sponge applicator until it turns mirror-bright.
- Lock it in with a no-wipe gloss top coat so the shine doesn’t dull.
Coconut Milk
If you want clean without stark, this is the one. As one nail artist puts it, coconut milk is the creamy, sun-bleached white that flatters a tan instead of fighting it — softer than a true bright white and far more expensive-looking.
It carries a faint warmth that keeps feet looking polished rather than clinical, pairing seamlessly with linen, gold hardware and bare-skin summer dressing. It reads as a “new neutral” you’ll reach for from beach mornings straight through to dinner.
Magenta Pop
For anyone craving real color, magenta is the joyful answer. Manicurists call it vibrant and genuinely fun — a saturated, electric pink-purple that turns a basic pedicure into a statement without veering neon. It photographs beautifully, holds up against a summer wardrobe of whites and denim, and feels playful in a way nudes never quite manage. It’s confidence in a bottle, and it’s becoming the go-to for clients who want their toes to do the talking.
Tortoiseshell Toes
This is the nail art that gets the most camera time. Trend-trackers point out that tortoiseshell has broken far past its old amber-and-brown formula, landing in unexpected combinations — cherry red over glossy black, translucent gold over sheer pink — that look like vintage jewelry on each toe. The molten, organic pattern reads as both graphic and effortless, and no two nails ever look identical. It’s the design clients photograph more than almost anything else on the menu, especially against bronzed summer skin.
How to get this look:
- Lay down a sheer or tinted base color and cure.
- Drop small dots of a deeper shade across the nail, then gently swirl with a fine brush to bleed the edges.
- Add a few flecks of warm gold or amber, then finish with a thick glossy top coat for that glassy, molten depth.
Tomato Red Toes
The classic red has been re-engineered for warm weather, and the result is everywhere. Beauty editors note that this orange-leaning, sun-soaked red carries a juicy quality that a deep cherry simply can’t — brighter, fresher, and far more alive against tanned skin.
Layered under a glossy top coat, it reads like ripe fruit rather than formal lacquer. It’s a rare bold shade that flatters every undertone, which is exactly why it keeps selling out at the polish wall before sandal season even peaks.
Marigold Yellow
Butter yellow warmed up, and marigold is where it landed. Manicurists predict that this season’s pastels have intensified into richer, sunnier hues, and marigold is the standout — a golden, slightly amber yellow that glows against bronzed skin and gold nail polish-adjacent jewelry. It’s cheerful without the harshness of true neon, sophisticated enough to feel intentional. It’s pure sunshine on your toes, and it photographs like a vacation even on an ordinary Tuesday.
Glass-Glaze Toes
Think of this as the ultimate “I just have nice feet” finish. Nail technicians explain that the brief this summer is sheer, high-gloss, almost glass-like shine over healthy, beautifully maintained nails — the focus shifting away from heavy color toward a crystalline, lit-from-within clarity. It’s a near-invisible wash that makes toes look groomed rather than obviously painted. It’s the most elevated version of doing almost nothing — and it suits absolutely everyone, which is exactly why it’s booking out.
How to get this look:
- Buff the nail smooth and apply a sheer milky or clear gel base.
- Add one ultra-thin tinted layer if you want a faint glow, keeping it translucent.
- Top with a glossy, glass-finish gel coat and cure for that wet, crystalline shine.
Coral Crush
Coral is a shade that flatters nearly everyone, and it’s back in force. Nail artists love it because it lives right between pink, orange, and red — warm and cheerful, but never loud or juvenile. Two creamy coats and a clean edge are all it takes; the simplicity is the whole point, which makes it a dream for an at-home pedicure. It deepens a tan and brightens a sandal in equal measure, the kind of feel-good color that quietly works with every outfit in your summer rotation.
Bottle-Green Emerald
Green is having its richest moment yet, and the deepest version is winning. Beauty editors highlight jewel-toned depth as a defining 2026 story, and emerald sits at the center of it — a saturated bottle-green that carries the weight of a gemstone without any cold edge. It looks unexpected and grown-up against summer skin, and far more interesting than the season’s softer sages and mints. It’s a power color that still feels wearable, pairing as easily with white linen as with a little black dress.
So which of these summer 2026 pedicure looks is calling your name? Tell us your favorite in the comments, and check out more pedicure inspiration to take straight to your nail technician.