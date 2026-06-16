10 Pedicure Trends Quietly Taking Over Summer 2026, According to Top Nail Artists

Now that summer 2026 is in full swing, salon chairs are filling up faster than appointment books can handle — and the pattern is unmistakable. Clients arrive with a screenshot, name a finish, and leave with toes that look ready for a sandal close-up. This season's pedicures lean into glossy gel manicurewear, jewel-rich color, and just enough nail art to feel personal without tipping into fussy. The throughline is simple: feet that look expensive, healthy, and effortless.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail technicians say are dominating bookings right now. From mirror-bright chrome to crystalline glass-glaze, plus easy steps to recreate the trickier nail designs at home.