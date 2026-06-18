10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Say Are Dominating Summer 2026

It’s high summer 2026, and the pedicure has quietly leveled up — clients are saving looks all week and walking into salons this June ready to point at a screen. Nail techs say the gel manicure shades dominating right now aren’t the loud ones but the elevated ones: soft “new neutral” pastels, watercolor details, and light-catching pearl and shimmer finishes made to glow in open sandals.

These are the 10 pedicure trends nail taking over salons this summer, according to beauty experts, with simple steps to recreate the standouts at home.