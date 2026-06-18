10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Say Are Dominating Summer 2026
It’s high summer 2026, and the pedicure has quietly leveled up — clients are saving looks all week and walking into salons this June ready to point at a screen. Nail techs say the gel manicure shades dominating right now aren’t the loud ones but the elevated ones: soft “new neutral” pastels, watercolor details, and light-catching pearl and shimmer finishes made to glow in open sandals.
These are the 10 pedicure trends nail taking over salons this summer, according to beauty experts, with simple steps to recreate the standouts at home.
Opal Pearl Chrome
Forget the hard mirror-chrome of past summers — this season’s metallic is all softness: opal pearl chrome gives toes a luminous, opal-like glow that shifts gently in the light. It turns even a plain shade into something quietly luxe, which is why nail artists name it the finish set to dominate salon chairs this summer.
How to get this look:
- Apply a soft nude or pastel base — a pale pink or lilac makes the pearl glow read best — and cure.
- Sweep pearl chrome powder over a tacky no-wipe top coat with a soft applicator.
- Build the glow in light layers rather than one heavy pass, for that opal depth.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to lock in the seashell shimmer.
Smoky Lavender
Smoky lavender is the gray-based purple nail artists are calling the season’s “new neutral” — soft, modern, and elevated all at once. It’s quietly replacing classic nude shades because it reads romantic and fashion-forward without ever going too bold, and it looks especially pretty against a light summer tan.
Blooming Floral Gel
Blooming gel florals are having a major moment — soft, watercolor-style flowers that spread organically across the nail for a painterly finish. They feel fresh, polished and expressive, the easiest way to add a subtle-but-powerful design to a pedicure without sharp lines or fuss.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer or milky base and cure it.
- Drop tiny dots of blooming gel color onto the nail and watch them spread on their own.
- Guide the edges gently with a clean brush to shape petals before curing.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to lock in the soft-focus bloom.
Matcha Green
Matcha green is the fresh, earthy shade nail pros are reaching for this summer — natural-looking, calming, and surprisingly versatile. It works beautifully on toes and flatters every skin tone, the grounded “new neutral” for anyone who finds bright greens too loud but wants something more interesting than beige.
Café Crème
The crisp white pedicure ruled past summers, but it’s stepping aside for something warmer: café crème, a soft milky latte nude with a glossy finish. It flatters and warms the skin in a way stark white never could, reading expensive and effortless on toes while pairing with every sandal — the cozy “new neutral” that’s quietly retiring bright white at the salon.
Buttery Lemonade
Soft buttery yellow — described by Elle as “sunshine in a bottle” — has trended all spring and is set to define summer. It reads almost like a neutral while still feeling playful, a creamy, wearable pop that glows against bronzed skin and pairs with everything from white linen to denim.
Cherry Cola
Dark red was a classic staple this year — and summer 2026’s version goes even deeper. Meet cherry cola: a glossy, near-black red with a brown undertone that glows like dark soda in the sun. It’s a grown-up red that reads rich and expensive, sophisticated enough to feel fresh on toes yet warm enough to never tip into wintery — a statement shade that flatters bronzed summer skin beautifully.
Glass-Dot Details
One of the most talked-about nail-art looks of summer 2026, glass dots are raised, clear 3D circles set over a soft matte base. They look like fresh rain sitting on a leaf — tactile, hypnotic, and incredibly chic — turning a simple pedicure into something dimensional and unexpected.
How to get this look:
- Paint a velvety matte pastel or nude base and cure it.
- Place small dots of clear builder gel across the nail with a fine brush.
- Let each dot dome up rather than spreading it flat, for that raindrop effect.
- Cure without a matte top coat so the dots stay glossy against the matte base.
Peachy Neutral
Coral always returns for summer, but this year it’s the softer, peach-toned version leading — Vogue named “Peachy Neutral” one of the year’s biggest trends. It captures the quiet-luxury mood perfectly, warm and flattering without shouting, the kind of effortless shade that goes with every sandal and every outfit.
Bottled-Happiness Aqua
Baby blue has had its run, but summer 2026 wants more energy: aqua with a wash of shimmer is one of the season’s most joyful pedicure shades, described by celebrity manicurists as “bottled happiness.” It trades baby blue’s soft calm for something brighter and breezier, glowing against tanned skin and catching the summer light with every step.
So which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends will you book first — smoky lavender, opal pearl chrome, or a fresh matcha green? Tell us your pick, and save a little nail inspiration for your next trip to the salon!