15 Stories That Teach Us Calling a Handyman Is Always an Adventure—and Sometimes a Comedy Show
Most home repairs look simple in theory. Call someone, they come, they fix it, they leave. What actually happens is something else entirely. An electrician arrives to find half an apartment without power. A plumber unblocks a toilet and pulls out a plastic alarm clock. A handyman spends an entire day installing a kitchen only to discover at the very end that a small detail had been overlooked.
These 15 true stories about the wonderful chaos of inviting a stranger into your home to fix something remind us that the best comedy isn’t written — it’s plumbed.
- I had a service call today: the power was out in half the apartment. I arrive, the apartment owner greets me, leads me to the electrical panel, and says, “The breaker tripped here. It needs to be turned back on.”
I simply open the panel, flip it back on, and ask, “Why didn’t you try turning it on yourself if you knew what the problem was?” His answer was hilarious: “I thought the panel was locked with a key!”
Did you call a plumber?
- The faucet in the bathroom started giving me electric shocks. My first suspicion was the water heater, but I wasn’t ruling out the neighbors or the outlet either. I know absolutely nothing about electrical work, so I called the first ad I found for that kind of service.
I said, “Good afternoon. The faucet in my bathroom is giving me electric shocks.” The repairman on the other end replied, “Miss, just don’t go near it wearing wool clothes, and it won’t do that.”
Thanks, because I normally take showers fully dressed, right? And yes, the water heater turned out to be the one at fault.
- I work as an on-call handyman, and a job came in to install a kitchen. I spent the whole day working. Luckily, the owner was sweet: she’d offer me tea, then cookies.
I finished the work and was heading out when I heard behind me, “Hold on, there’s one tiny problem!” I looked, and she was holding a cabinet handle, shyly saying that I’d put the wrong ones on the doors.
Turns out her husband had bought a new set, and she had forgotten about it. So I went back, swapped them all out, and she paid extra for the work — but it was pretty funny.
- Our toilet started barely flushing properly. We tried clearing it with something like a drain snake — no luck at all. So we called the plumbers.
They opened up the pipe and pulled out... an alarm clock! A plastic one. We never figured out which of the kids did it, but we had a great laugh with the plumbers.
You can tell right away that an experienced electrician is fixing the chandelier.
- The water heater wasn’t working. Even after I replaced the battery. I called a technician, and he asked in advance, “Is the battery installed correctly?” Of course it is — I’m not silly.
The technician arrives, flips the battery around in the water heater according to the polarity, charges the minimum fee, and leaves.
- I called a plumber from an ad. The pipe in the bathroom was leaking. He tightened this and adjusted that, then said, “I’ll call you when it’s ready.”
An hour went by — not a word. I peeked into the bathroom and instantly dashed right back out. My plumber had really done something unexpected: after finishing the repair work, he decided to wash the stains out of his T-shirt in the sink.
Well, at least the pipe was fixed — I had no complaints about that.
Fuzzy buddy helping me with fridge repair
- I once had a brilliant moment of genius. Our intercom suddenly stopped making sounds. We put up with this inconvenience for a week, and then called a technician.
A few days later, he shows up, I open the door for him, and at that very second I realize the reason for the “malfunction.” The kids had accidentally pressed the button that turned off the sound on the handset.
I say, “One moment, sorry!” turn the sound back on, and the technician leaves with a stunned look on his face. It still makes me laugh.
- My sleeper sofa stopped working, so I started looking for a repairman and found a company with a dispatcher. I decided to take a chance. I sent them all the photos of the problem. They said it was a “complicated case.”
A guy showed up without any tools. He looked at the sofa and tugged at it a little. He said he’d come back the next day. He didn’t take any money.
The next day, he arrived with tools and some kind of wooden rod. He attached that rod, and the sofa was working like new 40 minutes later. The guy charged very little. Until the very end, I couldn’t quite believe everything would turn out so well.
A repairman like this will definitely always be welcome. You can tell right away — those paws are in the right place.
- My refrigerator broke, so I called a technician, but he didn’t have the part I needed. I found the right one, ordered it, and picked it up. I called the technician and asked, “So, can you replace it now?” And he replied, “The work will be $100.”
I decided that for that kind of money, I could handle it myself. And I actually did. The job took 5 minutes. Can you imagine? I saved $100.
- My dishwasher broke down. I called a repair tech through some company. A guy came by while I wasn’t home. He said right away he was more of a washing machine specialist. In the end, he came 4 times, but he got everything working properly.
Who do you think I called when my washing machine started acting up? Of course, him. The guy came on my day off, on a Sunday.
After I described what was going on, he immediately got to work replacing the motor brushes. While he was at it, he cleaned the armature and checked that everything was lined up correctly.
Meet Parker, the best plumber’s apprentice I have ever worked with.
- A couple of years ago, I bought a chandelier and called a handyman to hang it. Over the phone, they quoted me the price for the call-out and one hour of work. It was a bit pricey, but I had no one else to hang it, so I agreed.
He showed up without a stepladder, and of course, couldn’t hang it without one. Then he said I had to pay for the call-out. That day I learned I can argue like a pro, and, naturally, I didn’t pay a thing.
- My electric heated floor gave out, so I did some digging online, called a bunch of different technicians, and picked the most affordable option. A cheerful guy showed up, pulled up 2 tiles, explained everything, and walked me through it. He replaced the thermostat and the repair coupling, and everything was good to go.
The funny part is, he also showed me 2 other service requests with my address and contact info from 2 different companies. So in the end, he would’ve been the one to come anyway, just for a higher price because of the company markup and all that. Looks like there are about 5 people in our city who work on heated floors.
Looks like this pro knows a thing or two about fixing washing machines.
- Once, I had a handyman working on my window slopes. Along the way, he fixed a broken cabinet door on his own initiative, attached handles and locks to the doors, hung a picture (okay, I did ask him to do that), secured a sagging shelf, and hung a planter on sturdy hooks.
The man simply walked through the apartment on his way to his work spot by the window and fixed everything that could be fixed. It was so magical that when he finished the job at my place, I actually started to miss him.
- Yesterday we turned on the chandelier, something clicked inside it, and a strange whistling sound started, like an unbelievably huge mosquito was squeaking. Since my husband and I were at work until late, we decided to call an electrician today.
First, my husband unscrewed all the bulbs that were on — still whistling. He replaced some part in there (I forgot what it’s called — it connects the wires) — still whistling. The property management company wouldn’t help us, so we called an electrician through friends.
The technician came over, listened to the chandelier, and fiddled with the bulbs. Then suddenly he unscrewed a burned-out bulb (for some reason, my husband hadn’t touched that one). And the whistling stopped. It was that bulb making the sound.
Then we burst into uncontrollable laughter. Of course, we paid the electrician for the visit.
Furry plumber is waiting for the two-legged clumsy person to hand him the adjustable wrench.
- I once called an electrician because the bathroom light wasn’t working. For a whole day, I showered by candlelight, then took time off work to meet the technician.
He arrived, checked everything, and it turned out the bulb had simply burned out. For some reason, that possibility never even crossed my mind. The technician looked at me with a bit of surprise, too.
Nobody calls a handyman expecting a story. They call because the tap is dripping, the power is out, or something is in the toilet that probably shouldn’t be. But that’s exactly how the best stories start — with a completely ordinary problem and a knock on the door. Working in other people’s homes means seeing real life in its most unguarded form — and apparently, that’s funnier than anything on television: 17 True Renovation Stories That Remind Us Laughter and Family Can Survive Anything
If you’ve called a handyman and ended up with a story, the comments are open for business.