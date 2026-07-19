15 Stories That Teach Us Calling a Handyman Is Always an Adventure—and Sometimes a Comedy Show

Most home repairs look simple in theory. Call someone, they come, they fix it, they leave. What actually happens is something else entirely. An electrician arrives to find half an apartment without power. A plumber unblocks a toilet and pulls out a plastic alarm clock. A handyman spends an entire day installing a kitchen only to discover at the very end that a small detail had been overlooked.

These 15 true stories about the wonderful chaos of inviting a stranger into your home to fix something remind us that the best comedy isn’t written — it’s plumbed.