10 Times Wisdom, Courage and Compassion Showed Us the Purest Side of Human Nature

I used to judge my neighbor’s son, Leo. He’s 20, still lives with his parents, and washes cars for a living. Every time my kids walked past him, I’d say loud enough for him to hear, “Study hard or you’ll end up like that.”

Yesterday, my 5-year-old screamed outside. My hands trembled when I saw that a stray dog had cornered him after he fell trying to run. Before I could even get there, Leo was already standing between my son and the dog, calmly keeping it back until it wandered off.

Then he carried my crying kid to our porch, stayed with him while I found the first aid kit, and kept telling him, “You’re okay, buddy.” When I thanked him, he just shrugged and said, “He’s a good kid. Take care of him.”

Later my son told me Leo’s first words were, “I got you.” I spent years pointing at Leo as the kind of person I never wanted my kids to become. Turns out he was the exact kind of person I should’ve been hoping they’d grow up to be.