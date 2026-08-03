10 Moments That Teach Us Small Acts of Kindness Always Find the Hearts That Need Them Most
Small acts of kindness don’t always feel like much in the moment, but ask the person on the receiving end and they will tell you a completely different story. These moments teach us that love and compassion have a way of finding exactly the hearts that need them most, even when nobody planned it that way.
- My 79yo cleaning lady came every week for 2 years. My husband was always at work. One day he came home early and saw her. He went pale. Said, “Let her go. Today!” I refused. She passed 5 weeks later. She left a letter addressed to my husband. The first line said, “I came back every week to see the man you became. I am glad I did.” He sat down at the kitchen table and didn’t speak for a long time. 23 years ago before we met he’d been going through the hardest period of his life: lost his job, his apartment, his direction. He’d been living in his car for six weeks when an elderly woman noticed him in a parking lot. She hadn’t just handed him a sandwich. She’d come back the next morning. And the morning after that. She’d spent three weeks finding him work, helping him get back on his feet, checking on him until he no longer needed checking on. He’d tried to find her afterward to thank her properly. He never could. He’d asked me to let her go because he couldn’t bear to watch her clean his floors after what she’d done for him. It felt wrong in a way he couldn’t explain out loud. She’d recognized him too, first day, said nothing because she hadn’t wanted to make it complicated, just kept coming every week to see how it had turned out. The last line of the letter said “You should tell your wife. She deserves to know the man she married.” He folded the letter and put it in his jacket pocket. Then he told me everything.
- I’m a marine engineer, and today our team finished a sweaty 14-hour shift fixing a stubborn fuel purifier. We were exhausted, covered in grease, and ready to just crash. We walked into the mess room expecting standard, boring leftovers. Our ship’s cook surprised us with a massive, fresh pizza party and ice cream out of nowhere. He looked at our oily faces and said: "You guys keep the lights on, I keep you fed. We almost cried into our pepperoni.Shoutout to the coworkers who notice when you’re exhausted and go out of their way to lift your spirits!
- When my dad passed unexpectedly, I had to fly back to his house in winter to handle everything alone. I woke up the morning after I arrived to 10 inches of wet snow covering the driveway. I had no shovel, I was grieving, and I had to be at the funeral home in two hours. When I opened the front door, the guy who lived next door was already halfway through clearing my entire driveway with his snowblower. I had never even met him. When I tried to thank him, he just said, “Saw the rental car in the drive and figured you had enough on your plate.”
- So I’ve been in a sling for several months now. It’s sucked. I’m finally getting my shoulder surgically repaired soon. A lot of times I do have people I know helping me, but today wasn’t one of those days. I live in a third floor walk up apartment. My apartment complex lot gets packed fast, so I had to park about two blocks away today. It’s about 102 right now. I was carrying two bags of groceries in my one functional arm (that is about ready to throw in the towel after literally doing all the heavy lifting for months). I’m walking along, toughing it out, I don’t think I was visibly struggling (but internally I totally was). This kid is walking towards me, all of maybe 12 or 13, takes one look at me and offers to help. I had to keep from bursting into tears because I have had so many adults in my complex watch me carrying heavy loads and not say a thing. And here’s this kid not thinking twice about it. I graciously accepted his help, he helped me carry my groceries up to my front door and was gonna take off without another word. I only had a 5 in my wallet but I gave it to him for just being a good human being. He seemed genuinely surprised by the gesture. What a good kid. And kudos to his parents for raising him right.
- I was sitting in a local diner having breakfast on a Sunday morning. A young mom came in with a newborn in a car seat and a toddler who was having a really tough time sitting still. You could tell she was running on absolute zero sleep because her hair was in a messy bun, and she looked completely worn out. The baby started crying right as her plate arrived, and she was trying to bounce the baby on her knee while her food sat there getting cold. I caught her eye, walked over, and asked if she’d mind if I rocked the stroller or held the baby’s bottle for some minutes so she could actually eat her eggs while they were hot. She looked like she was going to cry, but she smiled and handed me the bottle. I sat in the adjacent booth feeding the baby while she got to eat her meal. We chatted a little bit about how exhausting the newborn phase is. When she packed up to leave, she gave me a huge hug.
- As a pushing 40 gal, I remember how rarely I got compliments after age 11 , so I try and compliment 1 stranger (usually female) every day. I work with 90 % men so I compliment them frequently as I know men don’t hear it enough too but complimenting strange men in public can backfire. Last week I was at the mall and while passing by the food court I Saw a 15-ish-year-old girl With the most vibrantly orange hair. It was adorable and she looked like an anime character. So I made it special point to complement her on her hair and how gorgeous and looked. Girl lit up like the Fourth of July. Said to her friend as I was leaving “I cant believe she liked my hair!” It wasn’t until I got home and was changing into my Dinosaur comfy clothes that I realized that I’m probably her mom’s age, I was like in a professional business suit/heels/pantyhose and looked like a real-got-it-together grown up and not someone who appreciates a 15 yr old neon orange box manic panic hair. Something I read came back to me " Be the someone you needed when you were younger".
I DO THAT, A LOT. I HOPE I HAVE NEVER HURT ANYONE'S FEELINGS. I ALWAYS COMPLIMENT PEOPLE IN THEIR ATTIRE. WHEN YOU SEE BEAUTY, YOU SHOULD RECOGNIZE IT. WE JUST ALL HAVE A DIFFERENT DESCRIPTION OF "BEAUTY".
- After work, I had half a sandwich and some fries left over. I knew I wasn’t going to eat them. Outside my office building, there was an older man sitting against the wall. I’d seen him around a few times. I walked over and held out the container. “Hey, I’m not going to finish this. Would you like it?” He smiled as he took it. “Thank you. I really appreciate it.” As I turned to leave, he glanced at the coffee cup in my hand. My name was written on the side. “Thank you, Emily,” he said. “I hope you have a good evening.” I froze for a second. He knew my name because it was written on a coffee cup. I didn’t know his because I’d never asked. The person so many people walked past every day had just made me feel seen. The next morning, I saw him again outside my office. This time, I walked over first. “Good morning. I’m Emily.” He smiled. “I know.” Then he held out his hand. “I’m Daniel.” We talked for a few minutes. He told me he used to work construction until a one incident cost him his job. He never asked me for anything. He just seemed happy that someone stopped to talk to him like any other person. I still think about Daniel. The leftovers probably only helped him for one meal. But learning each other’s names reminded me of something I’d forgotten. Sometimes what people need most isn’t charity. It’s simply being treated like they matter.
BECAUSE THEY DO. EVERY LAST PERSON ON THIS EARTH (SAVE FOR ONE) MATTERS TO SOMEONE.
- My washer broke, so I had to drag our heavy blankets down to the neighborhood laundromat. While waiting, a guy in his twenties came in looking stressed, digging through his pockets for quarters for the soap machine since he only had cards. I walked over with my bottle of Tide and poured a full capful right into his washer tub. He tried to Zelle me a few bucks, but I laughed and told him nobody needs to Zelle for a cap of laundry detergent. We ended up sitting on those hard plastic chairs chatting while our clothes dried, turning what could’ve been a frustrating hour into a really pleasant evening.
- I was at a CVS store in the pouring rain in Texas. An elderly woman was outside with a basket w/ wheels full of things, just standing there. I asked her if she needed help. She told me she was waiting for the rain to stop. I was in a small car, no room to put in the basket and her, so I asked her how far she was going. Her apartment was right behind the CVS. I asked her if she wanted me to walk her home. I pulled out my big umbrella from the back of the car, walked her and her groceries home, it was less than a 5-minute walk. She told me that it was the kindest thing anyone had ever done for her, and she was so grateful. It was a simple thing to do, took less than 10 minutes, but I changed her day, and gave her something that every human should do for another. One kind act per day, my mom always told me. And I was so glad I noticed her, and said something.
- My son sold my house and put me in a care home at 76. He said, “You had your time mom. Now let us have ours!” I said nothing. 9 months later my neighbor drove 2 hours to the facility shaking. “I need you to see something”. I couldn’t move when she showed me a photo of my garden. Someone had been tending it. The roses I’d planted were blooming. The vegetable patch was cleared and replanted. The broken fence my son had never fixed was fixed. She’d been watching it happen for weeks before she figured out who it was. Turns out it was a teenage boy from 3 doors down, coming without knocking, working until noon. She’d finally stopped him the week before and asked him why. He said I used to wave at him every morning when he walked to school. I was always the first person to smile at him each day. He’d heard I’d been moved and just thought someone should look after the garden. My neighbor scrolled to the last photo. The vegetable patch. A small handwritten sign pushed into the soil. It said, “For when you come home.” I couldn’t help but cry.
UNLESS HE HAS A LEGAL, MEDICAL, AND FINANCIAL POA, OVER YOU, HE COULD NOT JUST MOVE YOU OUT, AND SELL YOUR HOUSE. IF IT WAS SOLD, WHY DIDN'T THIS KID KNOW? A CREATIVE WRITING COURSE WOULD HELP THOSE OF YOU (AT BRIGHT SIDE) WHO PUT THESE WORDS TO PAPER, WITH NO CONTEXT, OR REAL PERTINENT INFORMATION.
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