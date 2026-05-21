Your sister wanted to have a positive change in her life, and she succeeded in her endeavors. But it is sadly for me to say, that there are a lot of cases where the subject don't wanna take that route, and one wonders: Besides of using drugs, it she possessed by an evil spirit of self destruction? On this particular case, the brother got tired and left the house with a prayer. Like the saying says: you can take the horse to the river but you cannot make him drink the water, unless he's thirsty.
I am glad that in your case the horse was thirsty enough to accept the Lord's blessings.
10 Sibling Moments That Teach Us Compassion Is the Heart of Every Bond
Growing up with siblings can be a wild ride but these stories of unconditional love and family support show that the sibling bond is truly something special. Whether it is healing family rifts or just being there during a crisis, these real life moments prove that brothers and sisters are often our greatest life long allies.
- My sister knew I was stressing out big time about my wedding budget especially with the cost of dresses and pretty much everything being so high. She secretly spent 3 months taking sewing classes and then surprised me by altering our mom’s vintage wedding dress to fit me perfectly. It looked way better than any designer gown I saw in the shops and having her put that much effort into my big day was the best gift I could ever ask forrr! Our sisterhood is definitely the strongest thing I have in my life and she made me feel like a queen on my big day. I asked her to walk me down the aisle. She means THAT much to me.
Your sister wanted to have a positive change in her life, and she succeeded in her endeavors. But it is sadly for me to say, that there are a lot of cases where the subject don't wanna take that route, and one wonders: Besides of using drugs, it she possessed by an evil spirit of self destruction? On this particular case, the brother got tired and left the house with a prayer. Like the saying says: you can take the horse to the river but you cannot make him drink the water, unless he's thirsty.
- I was about to drop out of my last semester of college because my financial aid fell through and I was short a few thousand dollars. My sister who has been working two jobs to save for a house literally transferred me her entire savings account without me even asking. She told me “I am not letting you quit when you are this close to the finish line” and told me I could pay her back whenever I’m a big time lawyer. It was such a selfless act of family loyalty and I am going to make sure she gets that house one day.
- I was totally broke after my car engine decided to die on me and I had no way to get to my new job. My older brother who I usually bicker with over the most random stuff showed up at my house with a used but super reliable sedan he bought using his overtime savings. He just tossed me the keys and said “Don’t make it a thing just get to work on time” and wouldn’t even let me thank him.
- Being a single mom and trying to finish my degree is honestly the hardest thing I have ever done. My brother realized I was failing my evening classes because I couldn’t find a babysitter I could afford. He started coming over every Tuesday and Thursday with pizza and movies to watch the kids so I could go to the library and actually focus. He is like their favorite person now and seeing that uncle bond grow while he helps me build a better future for us is just so pure and selfless.
- My kitchen was a total disaster zone after a pipe burst while I was at work and I was quoted a fortune to get it fixed. My big brother drove from another city with his entire truck full of tools and spent his whole weekend crawling under my sink and replacing the flooring for free. He even took the time to show me how to shut off the main valve so it never happens again. Having a sibling who is also a DIY pro is such a blessing and I definitely owe him a steak dinner for life.
- I had a massive interview for my dream job but I looked like a potato because I didn’t own a single professional outfit. My sister saw and opened up her closet and told me to take whatever I wanted even her favorite designer blazer that she usually doesn’t let anyone touch. She even sat me down and did my hair and makeup so I would feel confident going into that room. I got the job and I know a huge part of it was the love and kindness she gave me that morning.
- I was trying to get healthy but I kept falling off the wagon because I have zero self discipline when it comes to the gym. My brother signed up for a half marathon with me just to keep me motivated even though he hates running as much as I do. He stayed at my slow pace the entire time during training and during the actual race just to make sure I crossed that finish line.
- I lost my job right before the holidays and I felt like a total failure who couldn’t even buy gifts for anyone. My sister started sending me these “care packages” every week that were disguised as just random snacks but they actually had grocery gift cards and essentials hidden inside. She kept telling me that my worth isn’t tied to my bank account and her emotional support kept my head above water during the job hunt.
- I wanted to quit my boring corporate gig to start my own bakery but I was terrified of the tech side of things. My brother spent all his free time building me a professional website and setting up my social media branding for free. He told me he always believed in my talent even when I was doubting myself and he wanted the world to see what I could do. Seeing my business grow because of his help has been the most rewarding experience of my life.
- My estranged sister showed up at my house with her 3 kids. She had nowhere to go. My husband said “She is worse than a beggar don’t let her in.” I still gave her our spare room because she is my blood and I couldn’t leave them on the street. A few days later her 8yo son came to me crying at night while everyone else was asleep. He said “Mom doesn’t want you to know but mom is really sick please help us,” and I felt my heartbreak.
I confronted her and she finally stopped trying to be so tough and just let it all out. She has a terminal illness and she only has a few months left to be with us. She told me the real reason she picked that huge fight with me years ago and went ghost was because she had just gotten her initial diagnosis and she didn’t want to be a “burden” or have me pity her while I was trying to start my own family. She spent all those years suffering in silence just so I wouldn’t have to worry but she finally ran out of options. I realized she didn’t come to me for money or a place to stay she came to me because she knew I was the only one who would take care of her kids when she is gone. I held her and promised her that those kids would be safe and loved. I’m going to make sure her final days are filled with nothing but love and peace. I haven’t told my husband yet, I’m not sure how he’s going to react...it is indeed too much responsibility.
Please Pray to GOD about your Sister and her Children, Let Him Take Over; also Guide and Direct everything including your Husband. Please speak with your Husband regarding your Sister and three Children, along with Continuing to Support your Sister and three Children as GOD Leads you! GOD Bless and Keep you and your Loved ones, In Jesus Christ Name, Amen!
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Comments
Communication is essential, and family matters deeply. Talk with your husband and let him guide your decisions. 'For better or for worse' can mean many things, including supporting your family. Have honest, tough conversations and work toward solutions that benefit everyone. Remember, the children didn’t ask to be placed in this difficult situation of losing their mother, and he should consider that when forming his judgment. Ultimately, since those are your sister’s children, you must decide what’s best for them, whether or not their father is involved.capable of having them. I