10 Sibling Moments That Teach Us Compassion Is the Heart of Every Bond

Your sister wanted to have a positive change in her life, and she succeeded in her endeavors. But it is sadly for me to say, that there are a lot of cases where the subject don't wanna take that route, and one wonders: Besides of using drugs, it she possessed by an evil spirit of self destruction? On this particular case, the brother got tired and left the house with a prayer. Like the saying says: you can take the horse to the river but you cannot make him drink the water, unless he's thirsty.

I am glad that in your case the horse was thirsty enough to accept the Lord's blessings.