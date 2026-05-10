She spent her own final interview making the case for her friend instead of herself, never told her, and has zero regrets. 😭 Could you do that for someone you love?
12 Moments That Teach Us Kindness Still Matters More Than Authority in 2026
People
05/10/2026
- Two of us were up for the same lead role. I knew my friend was in a massive amount of debt from her husband’s medical bills and she desperately needed the raise. I also knew I was likely the favorite for the spot. I also needed the promotion obviously, I worked so hard. But I knew she needed it more at the time.
During my final interview I spent a lot of time talking about her specific strengths and how the team actually looks to her for guidance. She got the job. I stayed in my role and I have zero regrets because I knew that a promotion would change her life way more than it would mine. I never told her but I guess she knows.
Bright Side
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- Our small branch was closing and everyone was scared. The owner of the firm spent his personal savings to hire a career coach for every single one of us. He didn’t just give us a severance check and a “good luck.”
He spent his final weeks making calls to his competitors to recommend us personally. He ensured every person had a new offer before the doors actually shut. He pretty much saved our lives when he had no real obligation to.
Bright Side
- I worked with an older guy who was terrified of the new digital filing system we were installing. He was a legend at the company but he thought he was going to be pushed out because he couldn’t keep up with the tech.
For months I stayed an hour late every week whenever I could to walk him through it. I didn’t do it for a promotion and I didn’t tell our boss. I just didn’t want a 30-year career to end in fear, losing to new tech and AI. Now he is the one teaching the new interns how to use the system.
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- When the local grocery store near our office was going through a massive strike, some of the staff were our regulars. One of the cashiers was a single dad who was struggling to pay for his kid’s school trip.
Five of us from the office went down on a Saturday and helped him clean his house and fix his yard so he could take on extra shifts at a second job. It was messy and hard work but we did it because he was part of our daily “work” community even if he didn’t work for our company.
Bright Side
- I worked in HR and saw that a guy in the warehouse was about to lose his health insurance because he was five hours short of the “full time” requirement due to a family emergency. The system was automatic and cold. I spent my lunch break going back through his logs and found five hours of “unrecorded training” that I “forgot” to input weeks ago. It wasn’t true, but it kept his family covered during a surgery.
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- There was a girl in my department who was clearly struggling with a major personal crisis. She wasn’t “inspiring” and she wasn’t easy to talk to. Most people just ignored her because it was uncomfortable.
I decided to just bring her a specific herbal tea every single morning at 10 am. I didn’t ask how she was or try to fix her. I just put the tea down and walked away. I did this for like about a month.
One day she finally looked up and said “Thank you” with a broken smile. It made all my effort worthwhile.
Bright Side
- A girl in our pod was grieving the loss of her sister and she was totally numb. She would sit at her desk and just stare at the wall. For two weeks a group of us would rotate “visiting” her desk to drop off a snack or a funny drawing.
We didn’t ask her to work or talk about the loss. We just made sure she knew she was seen. She said later that the fact that we didn’t expect her to be “productive” or “happy” was the kindest thing anyone had ever done for her.
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- My work friend was totally burnt out and was about to miss a huge deadline that would have cost her a bonus. I stayed late on a Friday night to finish the last 20% of her report so she could go home and sleep. I didn’t tell her until the next week because I didn’t want her to feel like she owed me. I just wanted her to breathe.
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- I saw a guy in another department who was clearly overqualified for his role but too shy to apply for the lead position. I started spending my lunch breaks with him, trying to motivate him. He was surprised to know someone believed in him so much.
We spent a few weeks helping him practice his interview skills and fixing his resume. He got the job and now he is one of the best managers in the building. And, I have a new cool best friend at work haha.
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- I was on a hiring panel for a high-level role and the best candidate had a two-year gap on her resume. My manager was ready to toss her application because he thought she was “unreliable.” I knew she had been a full-time caregiver for her dying mother because she mentioned it in the lobby.
I risked my own standing by telling the manager that if we value “results” we should value the resilience it takes to manage a household in crisis. I stood my ground even when the room got awkward. We hired her and she is the best lead we have ever had.
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- We had a coworker who was a quiet veteran and he would get very overwhelmed during loud office parties or high stress deadlines. I started an unofficial “quiet zone” in the corner of the break room where no one was allowed to talk about work. I’d sit there with him and we’d just do crosswords in total silence for 15 minutes. He told me later it was the only thing that kept him from quitting.
Bright Side
- My baby died in the hospital. She lived only 6 days. Same day, my boss texted me, “Sorry for your loss but life goes on. Maternity leave is cancelled, report tomorrow.”
I wanted to SCREAM and quit but I was already struggling financially with all the bills. And it honestly hit harder because my boss is a woman and a mother herself...Couldn’t fight the system either because our company allows this. I had no choice. I went, still mourning.
An hour later, a coworker I barely knew quietly gave me a folder and said, “DO NOT open this until you are at your desk and the boss is watching. It is the entire project due this Friday. I already finished your portion so you can just sit here and stare at the screen. Take time out for yourself, if you need to cry just lean into the folder and I will tell everyone you are focused on the data.”
That woman barely knew my name, but she gave me the only thing I needed, which was space to exist without losing my paycheck. I feel forever indebted to her.
Bright Side
What a cold hearted lady boss you have. That woman has liquid ice in her veins! I could never work for a person like that. I'd probably end up in jail! What was the baby's name?
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Should policies and rules outweigh humanity—or is there always room for empathy?
A sad affair but you cannot expect the company to still give you free maternity leave. In my country, we get none. Only unpaid leave for a few weeks...
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