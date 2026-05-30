18 Real Foods Considered Delicacies Abroad That Most Travelers Are Too Nervous to Try

That’s the funny thing about “weird” food. Every single dish on this list is somebody’s comfort meal — the thing they crave when they’re homesick, the smell that means a holiday is coming, the recipe a grandmother guarded for fifty years. Maybe that’s the real souvenir from any trip — not the magnet on the fridge, but the moment you tried something that scared you a little and discovered it was delicious.

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