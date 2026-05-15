10 Travel Stories That Remind Us Compassion Doesn’t Go on Vacations
Not every trip or vacation unfolds the way we imagine, and plans can easily fall apart when we least expect it. In those moments, it’s often the kindness of the people around us that makes the biggest difference and helps turn things around. A supportive gesture or a calm presence from someone nearby can completely change how a difficult situation feels.
- I was traveling to meet my estranged father, Josh, for the first time. At the airport, I spotted him almost instantly. Everything about him matched what I knew.
Then my phone rang. It was my mom. “That’s not your dad!” she cried. But he already noticed me. I started running, but he quickly caught up to me and grabbed my hand.
We sat down, and he explained that he had helped my mom briefly during a complicated period in her life, but they were never together the way I had been told. Josh knew my bio dad and tried reaching out to him after finding me, but he refused to meet me. So Josh went himself.
We spent the rest of the day together, learning about each other. He showed me photos of my mom that I’ve never seen. He still cared about my mom and I slowly realized he actually cared about me too.
When I traveled in Columbia, one of the locals we met randomly showed us around the jungle for two hours. He used his machete to cut the vegetation and warned us against snakes. When we offered him money, he refused. He did not speak any English.
- When I was in Iceland, my wallet fell out of my backpack while I was on a hiking trail. Not only did some Icelander return my wallet to the nearest cafe, but the worker there used my ID and cards to track down my identity on socials and get the wallet back to me that day. It probably took her a while and a ton of effort. No credit cards or cash were disturbed. She wouldn’t take a reward.
- I was with my son (autistic) in Nassau and was approached by a guy selling handmade toys. He came up to give his spiel, I asked him not to give the toy to my son because he might mess it up. I had already had to pay for a magnet he grabbed and accidentally broke. The guy stopped and said, “It’s okay. He can have the toy. My brother is like him.” It brought tears to my eyes to see someone so kind. My son was really overstimulated at that point, so I thanked him and took the toy. It made our day.
In Norway, our Airbnb owners asked if we wanted to help take their cows up to their summer pasture the following day. We said yes (it was a brutal steep hike) and then they invited us to celebrate getting them up there successfully with a lunch of local porridge and meats. It was such a cool experience.
- My wife and I were staying in a small family-run hotel in Torun, Poland, where breakfast was included. We sat down in the breakfast room, and a tall middle-aged man who was staying in the same hotel walked in. He smiled and asked, in a heavy Polish accent, where we were from. We said that we were from Kansas. He said, “Well, I’m from Texas.” He explained that he was born and grew up in Poland, but was teaching piano at a college in Texas. He said, “I’m here to give a Chopin recital tomorrow evening. You should come!”
We did, of course, and it was a wonderful performance. At the end, he smiled and acknowledged us from the stage. Just one of those great experiences that you stumble into when traveling independently.
- I visited Nicaragua and wanted to buy a birthday card for my friend that was traveling with me. I asked where a grocery store was to buy a card, and a local stopped working at his shop and walked me to the front of the store because I was confused about the directions he was giving in Spanish! I always remember how kind that was.
- While in Rome, my wife and I (on our honeymoon) sat beside a newly retired couple from New Jersey. We’re from Canada. We got to talking about life, love, hard work, the future, etc. Spent a few hours with them. It was wonderful.
When they left, they paid for our food without us knowing, wishing us a happy life. I cried, my wife cried, so did the people beside us. There is good left in the world.
My wife and I have never forgotten them, and we will be passing that along when we are older and see some young love.
- A toilet cleaner in Paris opened me the toilet for pregnant people so I could go quicker. He really didn’t have to do that, he just did a quick nice thing for a foreigner. We need more people like that.
- I was in Taiwan, trying to order tofu pudding at a local stall, but the owner didn’t know English. I was in the process of taking my phone out and opening the translator app when a customer (who was a local) sitting nearby ran up and exclaimed, “I know English!” And he translated my order for me.
Taiwanese people are so friendly and I’ve had no problem using my translator app to get around when there aren’t English signs, but it was so sweet for the customer to help out.
If you enjoy stories with a twist, take a look at 15 Travel Stories That Turned Chaos Into the Happiest Memories.