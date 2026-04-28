15 Travel Stories That Turned Chaos Into the Happiest Memories

My grandma loved Scotland so much that she told everyone it felt like home and talked about her trips all the time. When I decided to take a trip there myself, she was beside herself with excitement for me. She called me every day leading up to it with tips and suggestions. I filled a notebook with her stories and must-sees.

She surprised me by paying for half of the trip so I could book some extra days in the Highlands and ‘do it right,’ in her words. She suggested a book I needed to read with some ghost stories in it. I arrived at my apartment in Edinburgh, and sitting on the coffee table was that exact book! I called her to tell her, and she said it was a sign I was in the right place.

The next day, I went for a walk exploring and stumbled upon the huge cathedral on the Royal Mile. It took my breath away, I got covered in chills, and my eyes welled up with tears. I FaceTimed my mum to share the experience, and she was in tears as she answered. My grandma had just passed away that very minute.

Obviously, I wanted to come straight home, but everyone told me to stay and enjoy the trip as she had wanted me to. So many amazing coincidences happened that made me feel like she was there with me.

Every year for Christmas, she’d send me a pomegranate. On the brick wall right outside my window appeared a clay pomegranate, someone had painted it and attached it to the wall. She also collected owl trinkets, and as I was hopping off a bus, a man was standing there with an owl and let me hold it.

I got a tattoo of an owl holding some four-leaf clovers, and then I found a four-leaf clover within 10 minutes of leaving the parlour. I went to a random pub, and the front page of their menu was her favourite poem.

I had such a wonderful time and met a lovely bloke who kept me company for the last few days of my trip. Had beautiful sunny weather the whole time, checked everything off her list, and can’t wait to go back.