13 Bosses Who Prove a Kind Workspace Is Better Than a Big Raise

I’ve had a few really good bosses. The last place I was at probably had the best boss I’ve ever had. He owned the place and hired me to run all his ops. But he had his hands in all aspects of the business, a real hands-on guy who knew his stuff, from sales to pricing to equipment to upgrades and construction work.

During the summers we’d have some barbeques, if we had good months we’d get treated to dinners, winters we’d have secret Santas. He set up an archery range in the production area for people to blow off steam after hours. Always listened to employees to solve problems and create solutions, and everyone was totally autonomous, so there’s no over the shoulder bossing.

I left because I wanted to head back to another country and work, probably the hardest place I ever had to quit from. The place itself was terrible for work/life balance (80+ hour weeks every week), but the owner was definitely the most understanding and helpful boss ever.