13 Bosses Who Prove a Kind Workspace Is Better Than a Big Raise
1.
“I’m not redoing this again,” I snapped, louder than I should have, right after my boss tore into my project in front of everyone. He just stared at me and said, “Then maybe you’re not ready for this level,” and walked off. I went home furious, already assuming he wanted me gone.
The next morning he called me in, shut the door, and I braced for it. I froze as I learned the truth. He said, “I already told them you’re the one I trust to step up, but you can’t walk in there unprepared.”
He showed me notes from leadership picking me apart and said, “I’d rather you hate me than watch you fail in that room.” I didn’t know what to say after that.
2.
I thought I was getting fired when my boss asked me to stay after everyone left. I’d messed up a client report so badly that it cost us a renewal. I was already rehearsing how I’d explain this to my partner on the drive home.
Instead, my boss just sat me down and asked what went wrong, and actually listened. Then he told me we’d fix it together and that one mistake doesn’t define my work. I walked out confused, honestly, because I was bracing for the worst. Turns out the “meeting” was just him making sure I wasn’t spiraling alone.
3.
I accidentally sent a half-finished spreadsheet to the entire leadership team instead of my manager. I spent the next 10 minutes staring at my screen, waiting for the inevitable “what is this?” email. But my boss replied-all saying, “Looks like a draft, give them time, it’s shaping up well.”
I couldn’t believe she covered for me like that. Later, she just DM’d me tips on double-checking recipients. No lecture, no embarrassment. I still cringe about it, but now I’m weirdly more confident at work.
4.
I didn’t show up for a morning meeting because I overslept after a rough night. When I woke up, I had three missed calls and a pit in my stomach. I figured I’d be written up or at least publicly called out.
My boss texted, “Everything okay? You never miss stuff.” I told him the truth, expecting disappointment. He just said to log on when I could and sent me notes from the meeting. It threw me off more than anger would have.
5.
I broke a piece of equipment that costs more than my car. I immediately started calculating how long it would take me to find a new job. When I told my boss, he just sighed and asked if anyone got hurt. I said no, and he nodded like that was the only thing that mattered.
Then he told me stories about worse mistakes he’d made starting out. I kept waiting for the “but” that never came. We just filled out the incident report and moved on.
6.
I snapped at a coworker during a stressful deadline and it got awkward fast. I was sure HR would be involved by the end of the day. My boss called me into her office and I braced for it. Instead, she asked what was going on with me lately.
That question caught me off guard more than any reprimand. We talked it out, and she even suggested I take a day off. I still apologized to my coworker, but it didn’t blow up like I expected.
7.
I made a mistake that cost the company a nice chunk of money. He took part of the blame because as my boss he should have put steps in place to prevent it from happening and helped me set up a process to avoid it happening again.
8.
I’ve had a few really good bosses. The last place I was at probably had the best boss I’ve ever had. He owned the place and hired me to run all his ops. But he had his hands in all aspects of the business, a real hands-on guy who knew his stuff, from sales to pricing to equipment to upgrades and construction work.
During the summers we’d have some barbeques, if we had good months we’d get treated to dinners, winters we’d have secret Santas. He set up an archery range in the production area for people to blow off steam after hours. Always listened to employees to solve problems and create solutions, and everyone was totally autonomous, so there’s no over the shoulder bossing.
I left because I wanted to head back to another country and work, probably the hardest place I ever had to quit from. The place itself was terrible for work/life balance (80+ hour weeks every week), but the owner was definitely the most understanding and helpful boss ever.
Him knowing that you were working 80 plus hours a week, makes him not a great boss
9.
One random morning he walked into my office, closed the door, and told me, “We here at <company name> aren’t paying you enough for the quality of work you do. We want to keep you.” He then gave me a $10,000 raise essentially out of the blue.
At the time I was feeling stuck and dead-ended and aside from the obvious tangible benefits it was incredibly validating as a professional and meant the world to me.
10.
I had to pick up furniture I bought secondhand and he offered to drive his truck so everything would fit in one go. He constantly lends me all sorts of stuff to work in my home/garden (he has a farm at home), I got an ultra wide monitor from work when my small computer screen at home gave up. That’s all material, of course.
He’s a difficult boss sometimes because he lets his emotions get the better of him, but he frequently asks about my life, is interested in things I do or go to (I’m his youngest employee and he’s nearing retirement), he doesn’t have the best memory anymore so he has to ask me what my girlfriend is studying every week, but at least he asks.
It’s a small family company and sometimes I really feel like a part of it.
11.
I had a boss once, a super cool guy who was very encouraging to me in developing my skills as a chef. He gave me every raise I asked for and in return I worked harder, it really felt rewarding.
Unfortunately, he was also a huge pushover and his best friend who managed the place wasn’t very professional and ended up hiring some unreliable people, which created a difficult work environment.
Eventually, everyone who had a shred of integrity quit due to the ongoing tension and general toxicity from the new staff. It’s been years but I’m still sad about leaving that place, I loved my job there and my other coworkers were awesome.
Toxic people are not good to work with and they make it harder for everyone else. Leaving is the best thing to do concerning a toxic work environment.
12.
Years ago I had a boss who kept trying to give me seats to sporting events. After respectfully and thankfully passing on pro baseball and basketball tickets, he asked me if I watched any sports and I told him, “I only really follow hockey.”
Next time he gave me tickets, it was four upper bowl seats to Game 2 Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
13.
I’m a manager, and this guy came in with a messy work history, one straight-up “terminated after conflict.” I asked, “Why should I hire you?” He said, “I messed up at my last place... after that no one gave me a chance,” guilt in his voice.
I tossed his CV aside and, cold, said, “You’ll start from zero. One more mistake, and it’s done, but I’ll give you the chance to prove you can do better.”
Months later, he’s thriving, showing up early, helping the team, and finally trusting that someone believed in him. And I have never been prouder in my decision, everyone deserves a second chance!
These moments show how an employer’s unexpected kindness can reshape trust and morale in powerful ways. When a boss supports a struggling employee and shows real humanity, it proves compassionate leadership stories aren’t rare, they’re what truly make people stay.
Learn more about 14 Moments That Teach Us the Best Workplaces Run on Kindness and Compassion, Not Rules
Have you ever judged an employee for their past mistakes, only to see your boss give them a chance and completely change the outcome?