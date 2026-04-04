11 Moments That Prove Kind Coworkers Are the Reason People Survive Office Life
In every workplace, small acts of kindness from a coworker can make a huge difference in work life. Office drama, mistakes, and daily stress feel less overwhelming when people support each other, turning tense moments into reminders that kindness still exists at work.
1.
I trained the new guy for 4 months. Gave him my templates. My contacts. He got promoted over me. I asked for a reference. He laughed, “You were doing your job. Don’t expect favors!” A week later he walked in to office and went pale as I had left a single sticky note on his new desk. It said: “Congrats. The password to the shared drive folder is still the same. The templates are all in there.” He came to my desk an hour later, quieter than I’d ever seen him.
Asked why I didn’t just lock him out. I shrugged and said, “Because the work matters more than whatever happened between us, also I don’t hold grudges.” He nodded and walked away. A month later when boss asked who built the original system, he said my name without hesitating. That was enough.
2.
She knows that I’m chronically ill and also embarrassed of my narcolepsy so she checks in on slack every day to ask how I’m feeling and (though she won’t admit it), messages my boss on worse days for me to help lighten the load. She’s so kind.
3.
I once had to take my mom to the ER and had to leave in the middle of the day. My boss gave me free PTO for that half day and the full day after to look after my mom.
4.
I showed up an hour late to a client presentation I was supposed to lead. My phone had died overnight and my alarm never went off. When I finally rushed in, sweating and ready for the worst, my coworker Daniel was already presenting my slides. I thought he was covering for me temporarily, but he had fully taken over and was doing great. Afterward, he just said, “Figured you needed a buffer today.” I expected resentment, but he genuinely didn’t care about credit. That was the first time I realized not everyone at work is keeping score.
5.
I accidentally deleted a shared folder with weeks of work in it. I genuinely felt sick to my stomach. While I was trying not to panic, my coworker Luis just rolled his chair over and said, “Relax, I backed it up yesterday.” He restored everything in like five minutes. I was ready for him to hold it over me, but he didn’t even mention it again. He just asked me to grab coffee later. I don’t think I’ve ever been more relieved.
6.
My coworker threatening to quit with me when management didn’t listen to us (again). They turned around real quick when they heard their entire IT engineer team was about to walk out.
7.
I snapped at my coworker at a meeting, she kept correcting me and it made me look incompetent. I said, “If you think you can do my job better, just say it,” and HR gave me a look; I instantly regretted it. Later, I got called into HR, sure I was getting fired. I froze to see coffee and a sweet snack she’d left for me, and we sat together and talked our truths. Turns out we were both just overwhelmed, not out to get each other. I felt a weight lift I didn’t even know I was carrying. That small act of kindness completely changed how I saw her, and the office.
8.
My favorite co-worker was a fella named Francisco that I worked with during my time at the Walmart service desk. He was always a super friendly guy, and it made surviving those days so much more pleasant when I got to divide the workload with him. I don’t think I’ve ever had a co-worker so bad that I could label them as ’worst’.
9.
I spilled coffee all over my laptop five minutes before a deadline. It shut off immediately and I just sat there staring at it. My coworker Ben didn’t even hesitate; he handed me his laptop and said, “Log in, finish it.” I kept apologizing, but he waved it off and went to IT for me. I thought I’d miss the deadline and get in trouble. Instead, everything got submitted on time. He later joked that I owe him a coffee, which felt fair.
10.
I accidentally double-booked two important meetings and didn’t realize until both had already started. I was trying to figure out which one to join when my coworker Ana messaged me saying she was covering one of them “like we planned.” We definitely had not planned that. She took notes and filled me in afterward like it was normal. I expected at least one awkward fallout. Instead, both meetings went fine. She never made a big deal out of it.
11.
I forgot it was my turn to organize a team lunch and everyone showed up expecting a plan. I was scrambling, checking places that were all booked. My coworker Nina casually said, “Oh, I made a reservation just in case.” She hadn’t told me beforehand. I expected people to be annoyed or disappointed. Instead, lunch went smoothly and everyone had a good time. She later admitted she always double-checks things like that. I’m really glad she does.
Kindness between coworkers can quietly transform even the most stressful work-life moments into something manageable. In a world full of office drama, it’s often these small, thoughtful actions that make people feel supported and valued.
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Have you ever had a coworker quietly have your back when you thought you were on your own?