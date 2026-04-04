11 Moments That Prove Kind Coworkers Are the Reason People Survive Office Life

I trained the new guy for 4 months. Gave him my templates. My contacts. He got promoted over me. I asked for a reference. He laughed, “You were doing your job. Don’t expect favors!” A week later he walked in to office and went pale as I had left a single sticky note on his new desk. It said: “Congrats. The password to the shared drive folder is still the same. The templates are all in there.” He came to my desk an hour later, quieter than I’d ever seen him.

Asked why I didn’t just lock him out. I shrugged and said, “Because the work matters more than whatever happened between us, also I don’t hold grudges.” He nodded and walked away. A month later when boss asked who built the original system, he said my name without hesitating. That was enough.