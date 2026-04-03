10 Quiet Moments That Teach Us We Can Find Happiness Through Simple Acts of Kindness

I'm a 40 year old savant autistic schizophrenic, since I moved into my own apartment at 37 the very walls made me feel lonely and it was very hard to get myself to leave the apartment at all. That has all changed, it's hard but it started as me going down to the entrance to pick up delivery food. There a handfuls of tenants in this building who made a point of learning my name even when it took me years to accurately remember theirs. Wonderful neighbors who chat with me about everything going on in their lives, I still barely get out of my apartment but I can now get myself to walk downstairs to the public soda machine and sit in the communal room even when people are there. The walls of my apartment don't feel as heavy and despite all my difficulties I feel like a welcome neighbor in my apartment building despite seeing the same people only like once a month when I bump into them on one of my rare outings. I doubt they understand how much their kindness has done for me over the years, scared living alone in a city where I barely know anyone due to my mental illness pushing me into social distancing. I feel welcome though whenever I do get out and it's often the highlight of my month when someone stops me and rambles on about the random stuff in their lives. I feel blessed for the kindness, I'm going to try and make a point of thanking them as I bump into them moving forward.