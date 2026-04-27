15 Office Moments That Teach Us Quiet Empathy Should Be a Skill on All Resumes

I worked every holiday so coworkers could be with their kids. When my wife went into early labor I asked to leave. My manager said, “It’s just a baby. She’ll be fine!” My son was born without me next to him. Next day I went pale when in my office I saw a paper propped against my monitor. My entire team had taken the morning off and arranged their schedules so I could have the day. No one had asked permission. Every person on the floor signed the paper. Someone had written at the bottom in small handwriting: “Go be with your family. We’ve got this.” I stood there reading it for a long time. Then I turned around, walked back out, and drove to the hospital. My son was in the NICU for eleven days. My team covered for me every single one of them without making me feel like I owed anyone anything. My manager said nothing. I’ve worked in a lot of places. I’ve had a lot of colleagues. But I think about their compassion every time someone asks me why I’ve stayed at this company for nine years.