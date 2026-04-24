I Refused to Host Holiday After Realizing My Kindness and Generosity Meant Nothing to My Family

Hey Bright Side,

I have hosted a family holiday for spring every single year for as long as I can remember. And when I say hosted, I mean I do everything. I spend like $800—$1000 out of my own pocket on food, decorations, desserts, drinks, all of it.

I basically run around the whole day making sure things are fine, and then I’m left doing dishes and cleaning everything after everyone leaves while everyone else just chills. It’s exhausting every year but I always did it because I genuinely wanted my family to have a nice day together and I thought maybe they appreciated it.