12 People Share Moments When Kindness and Compassion Successfully Taught Them the True Value of Life

I was in Jamaica for my grandfather’s funeral when an old friend brought my favorite food. “My mom made it especially for you,” he said, and I was thrilled. Just as I was about to eat, my aunt grabbed the plate out of my hands.

“Did you ask him to bring this?” she asked. I said no. Before I could take another bite, she slapped the plate and told me to sit in the kitchen, stay as long as it would take for me to eat the food, then wash the plate and return it with thanks.

I did exactly as she said. Back outside, I thanked him and returned the plate. A few days later he called, asking repeatedly if I’d eaten all the food. Even weeks later, he brought it up again.

My grandmother had always taught me to be careful with food, hair, and clothing, because not everything handed to you is meant for your good. I’ve never forgotten that lesson.