10 Moments That Teach Us Why Compassion Is the Light That Brings Us Together

I had a lady with her 2 small children in line in front of me. Her wic card was shortly $23. She had healthy foods in her basket. She asked the cashier to put it on hold while her and her friend who had just finished her purchase tried to come with the balance. The cashier called the supervisor but when I got to the register I asked how much she needed and she told me. I said I'll pay what she doesn't have the money for. The cashier smiled she said she had planned doing it herself. I paid the difference and they walked her cart over to her. She came over crying giving me a huge hug. But here's the funny thing about 2 weeks later I was completely stressed and found I was short on my money almost the exact amount that the lady had been. I asked to hold it and was calling my brother to bring the difference. But before I could even asked the young couple behind me paid the difference. I tried to explain my brother would come but they said they had been there themselves. Now when I can I try to help by paying it forward