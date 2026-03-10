13 Moments That Show Quiet Kindness Is the Strength That Holds the World Together

When my family moved to Florida from Pennsylvania we knew no one. I was sitting outside a walmart waiting on my husband to return from the harley shop, This elderly woman sat next to me and said " you have beautiful art work" i was nearly speachless as i have several tattoos that I consider art but people up north just thought I was biker trash . She looked at me and said " your from up north! people here don't judge as often" she made my day and 30 yrs later I can still hear her kind words and smile. That woman did more for me that day than she ever knew. And I found her words to be so true. I thanked her that day and only wish I had gotten her name.