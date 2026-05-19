11 Times a Teacher’s Wisdom Taught Students Things Far Beyond the Syllabus

I’m a teacher. One day, I asked my second graders to draw their family. I was horrified when I saw that one girl drew herself in a corner of dark room, huge red eyes floating in the darkness. She said, “That’s me when I’m in a trouble room.”

I asked her what it meant. She explained that when she misbehaved, her parents asked her to sit alone in her room until she “felt better.” But in her mind, it felt like she was being removed from the family.

The next day, I didn’t mention the drawing directly. Instead, I told the class, “Today, let’s draw a place where you feel safe and important.” This time, she drew herself sitting on a couch with her parents, wrapped in a blanket, watching TV.

I knelt beside her and said, “That looks like a really warm place. Remember it well.” She smiled so wide that I couldn’t help but smile back.