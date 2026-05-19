Woman, 24, Called a “Badger” Growing Up Shares How She Found Self-Love and Compassion While Living With a Rare Genetic Condition

Alex, who is from Essex in the U.K., was born with piebaldism. This rare genetic disorder is caused by the absence of melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin. The condition can lead to white hair and lighter patches of skin.

Growing up, school was especially hard for her. Classmates reportedly called her names like “badger” and “albino,” making her painfully self-conscious during her teenage years. Alex admitted she hated standing out and just wanted to fit in like everyone else.