14 Stories That Prove Kids’ Kindness Lights the Way in Dark Times

One time, my kid got his leg stuck at the park, and I was talking to another parent and didn’t notice. I believe he was 3 at the time. Another parent helped him out of it and then found me.

I checked his leg to see if it would need a doctor visit or not, and it seemed fine, maybe a little tender, and he seemed fine, so I let him continue playing. I felt bad about it and apologized for not hearing it, and thought that would probably be the end of it.

That night when I put him to bed, he kept talking about it. “I was stuck. You didn’t hear me. You weren’t there. Another dad helped me. My leg hurt. It was THIS leg (points to the leg). You weren’t there.”

At that point, I was feeling awful, but I apologized again. I told him I was sorry I wasn’t being careful and watching as I should. It was so nice of the other dad to help him. That he was very brave and I’m sorry he got hurt. That I love him.

I went over to give him a hug, and he said, “It’s okay, mama, accidents happen. Love you!” And then he stopped repeating it and went to sleep shortly after. By that point, I was quietly sobbing. Both him being so sweet and forgiving, and also knowing that’s what I tell him when he makes mistakes or spills something.

I knew I had messed up earlier in the day, but how the situation was resolved, how he still felt listened to and cared for, and how he was able to forgive me and talk it through at his age, made me feel proud for both of us, because I know in my own childhood, there’s no way a situation like that would have been resolved in the same way.