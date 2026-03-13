12 People Whose Gift Choices Created Massive Tension
My ex cheated on me some time ago with his now fiancée. His mom really liked me and sent me this dress after inviting me to his upcoming wedding.
- His mom is absolutely diabolical © phanfare / Reddit
I was 28. My husband was 29. We’d been married eight months. My MIL pulled me aside at my birthday dinner and pressed a paper bag into my hands.
“Don’t open it here,” she whispered. “Just take it.” I smiled and nodded, assuming it was a gift. Perfume, maybe.
I opened it later that night in the bathroom, and OMG, inside were birth control pills. A year’s supply. There was also a note, “I’m so not ready to be a grandmother.”
My kid got this in her Easter basket. I was confused about why she didn’t want it so I took a bite. It’s soap.
My in-laws have given me hair conditioner twice now. I’m completely bald. I’m not sure if it’s a lack of thinking or some kind of message.
I got this gift as a parent to a 1-year-old.
My now mother-in-law bought me a gift certificate to the beauty shop. It was slated to be for a haircut and eyebrow, chin, and upper-lip waxing.
Apparently, she kept track of it, because when I didn’t use it, she asked for it back. That was 26 years ago, and I’ve heard many times how “she didn’t mean anything” and “she really isn’t like that,” but it’s hard to believe any woman would think that was an appropriate gift to another woman.
My wife is a nurse in a long-term care home. A patient wanted to gift her something before they passed. My wife says they never said what it was, but that they did say they knew their family hated it. She didn’t know what she was accepting. Then she brings it home to show me, and I think we are just both a little confused, but mostly creeped out.
My nan gave me and my siblings one of these each. We have no idea what this is.
- I would leave it out and when people notice/seem to be uncomfortable, I would say, “Do you mind if I light some incense?” Then use the incense holder and say how much I love the incense holder my grandmother gave me. © Moralee_Corrupt / Reddit
So my friend gifted me this lol.
It was my birthday yesterday, and my parents decided to gift me this valuable item.
A customer just gave me this cactus flower as a thank you. Then told me not to touch it because it would sting me and not to smell it because it smells like rotting flesh.
My dad is very sick and elderly. He sits in his recliner all day and doesn’t walk anymore. He uses an ostomy bag, so he really only gets up to have a bowel movement or to go to bed. My mom has become his full-time caregiver.
I thought it would be really cool to get them a Bird Buddy video bird feeder so that Dad can watch the birds from his chair using his tablet. The cool thing about the Bird Buddy is that you get notifications when there is activity, it identifies the bird type, and you can share your feeder view with up to 10 people.
I was SO excited to get this for them. I even paid Amazon to wrap it, and I encouraged them to open the gift as soon as they received it. They received it last night, and this morning, my mother texted me and said they want to return it. She said Dad doesn’t want the bird feeder attracting squirrels and causing the dogs to bark.
I suggested they hang it out front. Nope, it will still attract squirrels and tear the feeder up. I initiated the return through Amazon and sent my mom the QR code so she could return it. I’ve been crying over this stupid gift because I was generally excited for them to get it.
If someone gave you a truly terrible or offensive gift, would you say something—or smile and say thank you? Why?
In our next story, one woman was humiliated by her father-in-law in front of everyone. But just when the situation seemed unbearable, her 7-year-old daughter stepped in—and her unexpected response shut him down instantly.
👉 My FIL Humiliated Me in Public—My Daughter’s Response Left Him Fuming