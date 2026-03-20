Dear readers, feel free to share your thoughts and stories in the comments! I’d love to read them and include them in my next article. 😊
10 People Reflect on How Children’s Compassion and Kindness Changed the Way They See This Harsh World
Empathy is a powerful force, and sometimes it comes from the smallest voices. In a world that can often feel harsh, rushed, and disconnected, children have a unique gift for reminding us what real human connection, kindness, and compassion look like.
Their simple yet heartfelt actions can soften even the toughest hearts and change the way adults see life. In these stories, empathy shows up in the most unexpected moments, proving that the kindness of a child can become a powerful reminder that compassion is still very much alive in this world.
- One time my son was leaving preschool, and one of the kids in his class was having a major melt down. The teacher didn’t know what to do and he was basically inconsolable.
As I was taking my son out he said, “Wait Dada I need to do something” and he went over and gave the kid the longest and sweetest hug. The other kid immediately stopped crying and started laughing and playing again. Idk why but it was just so heartwarming for me to see him do a random act of kindness.
Kids are just so cute! I hope they all grow up to be kind adults, whatever challenges life throws at them. We should teach them about kindness and compassion at school! What do you think?
- My son is in kindergarten and reading does not come easy to him, but at the beginning of the school year, he spent two whole weeks working really hard on learning all of his sight words so he could get ’rocket dollars’ to use to purchase something from the treasure box. Every night, he’d practice and talk about how he’d get to go to the treasure box on Friday.
Friday afternoon comes around and he hops off the bus, runs over to use and shows us what he got—a little plastic unicorn for his little sister, because she loves unicorns. He was so proud that he gave her something that he EARNED and he loves her so much, and it just warmed my pessimist heart so much.
Not my kid, but I teach at a children’s fitness center. I had a kid who was very nervous about doing the activity we were doing and a (normally quiet) little girl said, “You can do it, don’t worry you’re strong” in the most genuine way. I love my job.
- I am in the hospital tonight. My 2.5 yo saw I was about to throw up (the first time that night) and grabbed her bowl (daycare bug that we all caught so we’re all sick but mine was out of control). Anyway, she gave me the bowl and said she was going to sit on the other side of the room in case I missed the bowl (lol), and asked me if I was okay.
I had to leave in the middle of her bedtime stories and my husband tagged in. Normally she would be upset about a change like that but she took it in stride and told me goodnight. It was so precious and I was so proud.
She did a similar thing when her grandmother’s dog died. Our dog had recently died and she remembered exactly how we had handled it and used all the same techniques (or similar — we didn’t say it was okay or anything when our dog died) with her grandmother.
She said it was okay, and that maybe looking at some pictures of him together would help. So they cuddled and looked at pictures of the dog together. Later, she asked if her grandmother was still sad and she honestly said yes. Then my sweet little child asked if a hug would help make her feel better and when her grandmother said yes, she gave her a hug. Her grandmother said the whole experience was actually just what she needed.
My child does her very best to be an empathetic person, without us having said that she should do any of those things. I see smaller examples of this in her everyday life and my heart swells. She’s still two and certainly makes her fair share of mistakes (which is totally fine and expected, obviously) but I really think she’s a good and supportive friend and family member.
The fact that she can genuinely help people when they’re upset like that is incredible to me.
At a carnival, my daughter won a bunch of tickets at the games. Took them to the redemption booth and all she wanted was one particular doll. Had tickets left over, so started giving them to other kids who were short of their desired toy at the booth.
- At my kid’s daycare they switch from the little kids’ group to the big kids’ group at age 3. My kiddo adored the main teacher in the little kids’ group. About 6 months after the switch was made, we were walking past a chocolate shop while on vacation in Belgium and my little one said, “We have to go there to buy some chocolates for Claudia (her former teacher in the little kids’ group).”
When we showed up after our vacation and gave her the chocolates and told the story, she started crying. Little kids can be so kind and caring.
At great-grandfather’s funeral we were all placing roses on his casket. My 4-year old took the rose, and instead of placing it in the casket, he turned around and gave it to great-grandmother.
- I went to perform at a school today with a dance group. I don’t usually do this, so I don’t have many experiences with kids. I was afraid they’d all be mean, given what I see online, but they were all nice and ready to participate in our activities.
One kid randomly gave me a handmade paper animal (dragon? alligator?) and then a big hug at the end. For no reason too. It made my day and I have nowhere else to share this, but I feel more hope for the world.
I love this discussion! What do others think? Should a 3yo help parent a baby? Let me know :)
- We had to put down our 30-year-old family horse today at my mum’s house. My 3yo and I didn’t go for obvious reasons, so I cried a fair bit this afternoon after my mum told me it was done.
My sweet little girl just stood with her hand on my leg and let me cry and be sad. She would say, “Are you sad?” “Yeah” “It’s ok to be sad. It’s ok, mama.” It was a tough day, but she really gave me the space I needed to feel my feelings.
Have you ever witnessed a moment when a child’s simple act of kindness or compassion completely surprised you and restored your faith in people? Share your story with us in the comments, we’d love to hear about the time a child’s empathy, warmth, or small, thoughtful gesture made the world feel a little brighter. 💛