WHO TF DOESN'T INSPECT THE WORK THAT THEY PAID SOMEONE ELSE TO DO? SERVES YOU RIGHT.
15 Heartbreaking Renovation Flips Where Reality Hit and Destroyed Every Illusion
They thought a simple renovation would flip their lives like furniture flips on a budget — fast, satisfying, done. Then the walls opened up, reality hit, and everything went wrong in ways no sitcom could script. These are the stories nobody puts on Instagram.
And as a bonus, you’ll find two stories that prove renovation often brings not just stress and loss, but also joy.
Let’s have a BBQ to celebrate your renovations I said. It would be fitting I said...
Hired a local contractor to fix a leak under my kitchen sink a few years ago. I never inspected his work. Installing a dishwasher today and this is how he repaired it.
MIL spent a fortune a couple years ago to get the kitchen completely redone and new hardwood flooring and trim in the whole house. Her eyes aren’t that good I’m afraid.
- I mess up everything I touch and do better work than that. © merlin0896 / Reddit
They bought a “dream cabin”... only to find the walls hid a surprise.
My sister and I bought a vacation cabin together for $67,000. “Good bones,” the listing said. We found out what that meant when we discovered the bones were literally the only good thing about it.
The chimney was decorative; it had never been connected to anything. Pipes wrapped in newspaper. No insulation. We sank $55,000 into it over two years.
Last summer we finally used it for a week. On day four my sister found a deed in a wall cavity showing the property line ended six feet inside the living room. We own most of the cabin. Someone else owns the corner.
Our ceiling let go because of renovations on our first floor.
Spent countless hours over the last few weeks renovating our landscaping only to have straight lines winds destroy our yard (and 46 plants) an hour after I finished the last of it.
My dad just finished remodeling his house last month from the last major hurricane. Woke up at 2 this morning to 7 inches of water through the house.
A kitchen renovation uncovered secrets behind the walls... and doubled the cost.
The kitchen renovation budget was $15,000. We found asbestos in the walls on day two. Then mold behind the asbestos. Then, behind the mold, handwriting on the original plaster — a grocery list from 1943. Butter. Flour. “Call Edna.”
We framed it. It cost $31,000 total. We call the kitchen “Edna’s.” My husband says it was worth it. I agree with him.
Glad I spent $18K on a new roof 2 months ago!
A few months ago we remodeled our home and had a crew in the house for several weeks. After they were done, I noticed my guitar was missing.
I brought it up to the contractor but he never answered me. Today I found my guitar at a local pawn shop.
Hired a guy for a bathroom/shower renovation. Here is his tile work. He came highly recommended.
A renovation turned into an off-script sitcom nobody expected.
I flipped a house once. Just once. Bought it for $210k, put $40k into it, listed it at $295k. Got an offer the first weekend.
During the buyer’s inspection, the inspector found something I had missed: the garage had been converted to a bedroom without permits, the bedroom had been converted back to a garage without permits, and somewhere in that process the load-bearing wall between them had been quietly removed.
The deal fell through. The structural engineer said the second floor was being held up mostly by habit. It cost me $28,000 to fix and I sold it for $241k. I don’t flip houses anymore.
Facade wall contractors used a drill too long for the job.
Wanted to paint our condo. Condo builder used bad paint that falls off at the slightest touch, so we’re stripping it all. I hate my life.
We’ve been going insane trying to find a dying smoke detector beeping for 9 days straight. Turns out a contractor left it inside the wall between the kitchen and bathroom.
Bonus: when an exhausting renovation ends with heartwarming stories.
- I renovated the house I bought with my ex so I could finally stop thinking about her. New paint, new everything — erase it all, make it mine. Took eight months.
Last week a woman knocked on my door. Said she’d seen the house on a neighborhood page and recognized it. Said she used to visit a friend here years ago. I showed her around.
She stopped in the kitchen and said, “Oh, you kept the window seat.” My ex had built that window seat. I didn’t keep it on purpose. I just never got around to tearing it out. I don’t know what that means.
- I bought the house to prove something to my mother, who said I wasn’t ready. She had a list of reasons. I ignored all of them.
Spent $30,000 fixing it up. Sent her photos at every stage. Never heard back.
When I finally invited her to see it, she walked through every room without saying much. At the end she sat at the kitchen table and said, “Your grandmother would have loved this.” Then she started to cry.
She’d grown up three blocks from this house. She had never told me that. She had no idea I’d bought it. Neither had I.
Every flip has a price. Sometimes it’s the salary. Sometimes it’s the story you thought you knew about yourself.
Read next: 12 Heartwarming Renovation Stories Where Kindness Turned Houses Into Homes