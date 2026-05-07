11 Moments That Show How Kindness and Compassion Can Lead to the Most Unexpected Happiness

At my yard sale, a poorly dressed woman stopped at my late mom’s vintage bag. I sized her up and said, “That’s $700, dollar section’s over there.” She went quiet and held up a wrinkled twenty, saying she just wanted to touch it.

My legs gave out when she grabbed it, checked the lining, and said her grandma had the exact same one before it was lost in a fire. She immediately handed it back and apologized, saying she panicked. I checked the serial number and told her it wasn’t the same, but then I just told her to keep it anyway.

She asked my mom’s name, held the bag close, and said she’d think of her every time she carried it. I went inside after and sat there realizing I’d been awful for no reason, and she’d just been hoping for something she lost.