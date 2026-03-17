14 People Who Proved Opportunity Is Often Hiding in Plain Sight
Some people start their side hustle journey long before they even know what the word “entrepreneur” means. While others dream about pocket money, they’re already spotting opportunities, finding customers, and counting profits.
But opportunity doesn’t always come with a big announcement. Sometimes it’s a pile of old pallets, a broken zipper, or a coat sitting in someone’s closet. These 14 stories prove that opportunities are often hiding in plain sight and you just have to know where to look.
- My son is in 7th grade. He’s a good, smart kid. And then I found a bunch of coins in his pocket. A few days later — a bundle of crumpled bills. I couldn’t hold back and asked, “Alex, where did you get all this money?”
He looked at me slyly and said, “Oh, mom, I just once fixed the pencil case clasp for my classmate, and now everyone comes to me if something breaks. Either to fix a zipper on a jacket, or to tighten the slider on shoes. So, I decided to charge a little for each repair. And then I exchange the coins for normal bills at the cafeteria. I’ll be saving up.”
I’m standing there, not knowing whether to scold him for his ’business’ in school corridors or to be proud of this resourcefulness. At 12 years old, he has already found a way to earn with his own labor!
- My neighbor is a tough guy who has worked his entire life in an auto repair shop. Once, he saw me throwing away old pallets after a renovation. He asked if he could take them and I agreed, so he hauled my construction debris to his garage.
A week later, he invited me over for tea. I walked in, and his entire living room was furnished with trendy items made from those very pallets. And it wasn’t just for his own interior update!
He said his nephew took pictures of his handiwork, posted them on a marketplace, and some chic loft bar bought one of the tables he made for a tidy sum.
- They got rid of the soda machines at my high school, which caused the students to get really pissed. A buddy of mine bought a bunch of 12 packs of store brand sodas for $3 each and a huge cooler.
He showed up the very next day after they removed the machines and charged $1 per soda. The demand was insane and he sold out each day right when lunch started. The staff got pissed and stopped allowing him to bring the cooler.
So instead, he brought a huge gym bag that he claimed he needed for P.E. class and filled it with sodas. He couldn’t keep up with the demand so he cut another guy in and had him carry a gym bag too.
- In 2019, I opened an educational center in my city and ordered desks from a carpenter at a very attractive price. Out of curiosity, I decided to list them on an online marketplace, and unexpectedly, another center bought them for twice the price, and even placed an additional order.
Of course, I got inspired and decided to “build a business” on desks. However, the scheme didn’t last long — the carpenter quickly figured out what was happening.
- I was a substitute teacher at a charter school. The kids and the teachers liked me, so they kept bringing me back. I noticed there was a kid who brought a huge duffel bag to every class, but he was also in sports so I didn’t really think of it.
One day, he showed up with a can of the drink I had every day when he noticed I hadn’t brought one. The kid was running a snack business out of his locker and the duffel bag was packed with snacks and soda.
Most teachers usually shut it down in their room, but he didn’t disrupt the class while I was there and he had the Monster flavor I liked. He was the current student selling and had inherited the business from a recently graduated senior.
The school had tried to shut him down at least once. The kids noticed I didn’t say anything, so they paid more attention in class knowing I’d give them a minute or two at the end to get a snack.
- In grades 10–11, I made some extra money by writing project papers and doing homework for state university students. I didn’t care what the subject was — I took on literally everything. I only asked them to send me textbooks in electronic form, spent a couple of nights absorbing the material, and then got to work. I look back at this now and think how bold and reckless I was then.
- I was backpacking in Australia and went broke. I picked up a job collecting rocks in sandy, freshly fire-cleared fields, just for 3 weeks. Went from broke to quite well-prepared for next adventures real quick.
It was easy because it was picking up rocks and walking. It was not so easy as it was 113°F and high humidity. Still look back at it, great time.
I know a guy who buys autographed pictures of athletes and then frames them and sells them on eBay. Obviously somebody could just frame the pictures themselves, but something about seeing an already framed photo boosts the price online.
- Skaterboarders often need to replace their bearings (a ring of little metal balls that help the wheels spin). Coincidentally, it’s incredibly easy to find skateboards with barely-used bearings for free or incredibly cheap. New boards get waterlogged, snapped, or people just try to get into skateboarding, quit, and give away their board.
The dumpster near my skatepark is an elephant’s graveyard of broken boards. I take the bearings from the old boards, clean them up, lubricate them, and sell them to skaters at the park. A new set of decent bearings will run you about $20, my going rate for a set was $8.
- In the late 70s, canvas bags with stenciled portraits of celebrities were on trend. My brother’s friend, an artist, created several stencils, and his mom sewed bags from potato sacks, onto which they applied the designs.
My brother even went to technical school with a bag featuring ABBA, becoming somewhat of a “walking advertisement”: everyone paid attention and asked where they could get one like it.
At 14, I came up with my own mini-business: I offered to take empty grocery carts back to the parking area. After all, to take a cart, you had to insert a coin, and I returned them to the place — and kept the coins for myself. A simple scheme, but it worked like a charm.
- If you’re good with DIY, people will pay well for simple tasks. And repeat customers are your business model. Yesterday I made 1/4 my usual paycheck for 3 hours of work.
Interior painting is a good easy starting. Doesn’t take much in tools, pays well and you can knockout a couple jobs in a weekend if you’re dedicated. It’s not consistent but it really helps when I land a job.
- A friend decided to update her wardrobe and put her old coat up for sale for a small amount — just to get rid of it. An hour later, a girl messaged her, came over, carefully examined the seams, and instead of bargaining, suddenly stated that this coat was from a rare capsule collection of a famous brand, currently sought after by collectors.
She offered my friend $300 for it. We were all shocked by this “honesty” until we realized that the girl was a professional reseller — she intentionally quoted a price close to the true value to the unaware owner to gain trust and take the item without competition.
That same evening, we found this coat on an international platform listed for exactly 2.5 times more than what was paid, and a bidding war was already underway for it.
- One summer, I took on a very interesting “side job” at the country house — saving the neighbor’s garden from Colorado potato beetles. The pay was per piece, yes, per every beetle! I would then carefully count them, and I also brought larvae on the leaves for “inspection” — though they paid less for those. At the end of the day, I spent my honestly earned money on pastries at the local store.
These stories remind us that resourcefulness and a fresh perspective can turn the ordinary into something unexpected. Sometimes opportunity really is hiding in plain sight and we just have to notice it. What’s the most surprising way you or someone you know spotted a chance others missed? Share your story in the comments!
And here are some lucky second-hand finds: