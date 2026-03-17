14 People Who Proved Opportunity Is Often Hiding in Plain Sight

Some people start their side hustle journey long before they even know what the word “entrepreneur” means. While others dream about pocket money, they’re already spotting opportunities, finding customers, and counting profits.

But opportunity doesn’t always come with a big announcement. Sometimes it’s a pile of old pallets, a broken zipper, or a coat sitting in someone’s closet. These 14 stories prove that opportunities are often hiding in plain sight and you just have to know where to look.