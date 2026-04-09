12 Stories That Prove Humanity Is Successfully Choosing Compassion When Others Walk Away

Last night we got on the app and ordered some essential items for delivery. Taco shells for my son being the most urgent. We get the alert that the delivery is outside and all I see is a rotisserie chicken. Open the app, get a refund, and go with a taco bowl using corn chips.

An hour later the driver comes back. I open the door and she asks for the chicken back because she mistakenly gave us her kids dinner and had our taco shells in her hand. Y’all I’m standing there with a chicken leg in hand and chewing vigorously.

I apologized and asked for her Cashapp to tip her and get them something to eat. We gave her a few dozen fresh eggs, some jams and jelly, raw honey, and a frozen chicken and feet from the freezer.

I told her to come back with the kids in the spring for a tour of our urban farm. She’s from Ghana and said she would share her recipe for chicken stew! Community!