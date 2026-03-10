My Boss Overreacted Because I Didn’t Answer One Call on Vacation

Dear Bright Side,

A month ago I was granted my first vacation in 3 years. It was fantastic. My husband and I took our young son to the beach for the first time and after that we spent a few days at Disneyland.

During my vacation my boss called me twice. I answered because I was near my phone and helped him with the problems he had. The third time we were at Disneyland and were having fun with my son so I didn’t pick up. Within minutes he texted me and said, “You’re on vacation, not retired!”

I was shocked by his audacity. I was never forced to do work on vacation and that wasn’t going to change because he couldn’t handle his team. So I muted him. An hour later my coworker texted me and said, “You need to see this.”