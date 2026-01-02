I Refuse to Let My Boss Control Every Minute While He Disappears for Hours

Hey, Bright Side,

So yeah, this got way bigger than I expected, and now I’m kinda spiraling about whether I crossed a line.

For context, I work a boring office job. My boss has always been that guy, big on rules for everyone else, super chill when it comes to himself. A few months ago, he rolled out this new “productivity initiative.”

Which, in reality, meant he started timing bathroom breaks. I wish I was joking. If anyone was gone more than 5 minutes, he’d literally ask, in front of others, “Why did that take so long?”