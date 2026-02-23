20+ People Who Proved Quitting Can Be the Best Decision You’ll Ever Make

Many of us live on autopilot: a college degree, a good job, climbing the career ladder... But what do you do when you reach the top and suddenly realize that the ladder is against the wrong wall? Some people change their lives while still young. Others do it after 15 years in accounting.

We’ve put together honest stories from people who left their “normal” life for ceramics, music, and even missions to Mars. These are stories of fear, being broke, support (or lack of it), and that feeling of freedom that engulfs you when you finally start living your own life.