14 People Who Took a Huge Leap and Changed Their Careers After 30

Switching careers after 30 might seem daunting, but history knows some successful professionals who found their true calling later in life. For example, Morgan Freeman didn't get his big Hollywood break until he was 52 years old when he starred in Street Smart. Vera Wang designed her first wedding dress at age 40.

So, here are some more brave individuals who defied the odds, proving age is just a number when it comes to chasing your dream, and took that bold leap. Discover how they did it—you might just find the spark you need!