My Husband Refused to Pay for My Son’s Education—So I Turned the Tables

Dear Bright Side,

My current husband and I have been married for 8 years. He has three teenage kids from a previous marriage, and I have a 12-year-old son with my ex. Recently, my ex lost his job and can no longer pay for our son’s school.

They were going to expel my child, so I asked my husband to cover the tuition. He said, “Your son is not really my problem! I have my own kids.”

I just smiled. But that same night, he froze when I revealed that I was pregnant. We’ve been trying for a baby for years, and I found out two days ago.

I had planned to surprise him with the news. But after what he said to me, I realized that things couldn’t go on like this...

I left the house while he was sleeping. At 3 a.m., my husband called me in a panic, begging me to return because I had packed all my things.

I told him that if he was going to treat my son like a stranger, then he didn’t deserve to be a father to my unborn child. My child would be better off without him.

Now my husband is crying and asking me to come back, but I can’t live with a man who sees my child as a burden just because he’s not his biological son.

I’m truly devastated—especially since he can afford to pay for my child’s school.

My friends said I was overreacting. Am I wrong to feel this way?

Sincerely,

Louisa