I Refuse to Split My Grandfather’s Legacy — I Was the Only One Who Cared for Him

Hi Bright Side!



My parents died in an accident when we were kids, and my grandpa raised me and my sister. At 18, she left and never visited. I stayed and cared for grandpa for 7 years during his illness. A few days ago, he died. My sister suddenly appeared asking for “her share” of 50% of the inheritance.

What she didn’t know is that I was the one who got all the money — it was grandad’s final wish. So without telling anyone from the family, I took all the money and left town after the funeral, just like she had left the day she turned 18.



For days she tried to reach me but did not know where I was. But later, she ended up getting my contact and called me, demanding her half of grandpa’s inheritance.



She froze when I revealed that she’s not going to get a cent, and that all this time I’ve been secretly longing for the day she’d return begging me.



