15 Moments That Show Kindness, Empathy, and Compassion Didn’t Go Out of Style in 2026

SHOWS UP QUIETLY? YOU LET YOUR MOTHER SUFFER, BECAUSE "MONEY WAS HIS DECISION"? YOU DIDN'T HAVE TO BUY HER A FLIPPING HOUSE BUT THERE ARE PLENTY OF WAYS YOU, PERSONALLY COULD HAVE HELPED HER. SHE WAS KIND. YOU AND YOUR HUSBAND HAVE A LOT TO LEARN. DID HE TREAT YOU BADLY BECAUSE YOU WERE POOR? OR DID YOUR MOTHER BECOME POOR, RAISING YOU?