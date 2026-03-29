I Refuse to Give My Sick Mom My Savings, She Doesn’t Deserve It at All

Instead, I hear my brother read some of her letters. Letters SHE WROTE TO ME. All these years. She wrote about how she loves me, how she misses me, how she wants to see me again.

And here’s the kicker: she never sent them. Imagine my shock when I heard Mom say she missed me. I’m sitting here, heart in my throat, shaking, and honestly, I don’t even know what to feel.

I want to see her. I miss her. But I also remember being treated like my only role was to cook and clean. I don’t know if I can just, go back like nothing happened.

So Bright Side, what do I do? Do I reach out, do I forgive, or do I... stay distant?

Best,

Luna