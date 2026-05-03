15 Stories That Prove Good Advice Has a Funny Way of Working Out
They say the best way to help someone is to give them solid advice. But sometimes life has other plans, and it turns a simple tip into a full-blown adventure. These 15 funny and warm stories are about advice that brought unexpected hope, a good laugh, or both at once.
- My husband grew colder toward me. My mom advised, “Make him jealous. Buy yourself a fancy bouquet and let him wonder where it came from.” I picked huge red roses.
So the doorbell rings. My husband opens the door and suddenly exclaims joyfully, “Mary, you’re wonderful! I completely forgot that my boss’s birthday is tomorrow! How did you know?!” And with that, he grabs my expensive bouquet and kisses me on the cheek. I was frustrated.
But the next day, his boss gave him an excellent bonus for being attentive, and with that, he bought me a gorgeous pendant as a thank you. My mom’s advice worked, though quite awkwardly!
- I was advised to go somewhere desolate, like a field or a forest, and scream there. This was supposed to make me feel better. I took my bike and headed into the forest. I sat on a stump and let out a yell!
At first, wild boar piglets darted out of the bushes. I tried again, and then I heard someone saying behind me, “Why are you yelling here? Go home.” I turned around, and there was an old lady collecting mushrooms. I laughed really hard...
- I work in a library. An old man used to come to us, taking a lot of books every week, always something serious — history, philosophy, memoirs. We sometimes talked. He was interesting and knew a lot.
One day, he came and said, “Recommend something about love.” I was a bit taken aback and asked, “Fiction or what?” He said, “It doesn’t matter, just about love.” I picked out a few books, he took them and left.
A week later, he returned them and said, “You know, I’ve been a widower for 8 years, and recently, I met a woman. I’m 74, thought it was too late, but it turns out it’s not. I wanted to understand how this works at my age.”
I asked, “So, did the books help?” He thought for some time and replied, “The books didn’t help, but while I was reading, I decided to call her. She agreed to meet for tea. That’s all what I needed.”
So I followed the advice to pick a watermelon with an orange spot and “webbing.” This is the result.
- I visited my sister, and my 17-year-old nephew was feeling down: his girlfriend broke up with him, saying if he didn’t give her gold earrings or a bracelet as a sign of love, then she didn’t mean anything to him. I advised him to save money for a gift, but not to tell her just yet; it would be a surprise.
A surprise it truly was. 3 months later, he forgot about her, and he and his friends pooled their money and bought a tent for camping.
- It’s my birthday soon. The other day, the stylist cut my hair following a photo, and it turned out badly, way too short. She said it would grow back and look like the picture in a month. I was going to cancel the party.
A friend suggested I post a photo and say I’m 30, although I’m older, and I’m looking to meet someone. It boosted my self-esteem, even though I’m turning 52.
- One night, my friend texted me, saying she heard someone whispering in her apartment and she was scared. I often scolded her for being too paranoid, and this time too I told her not to work herself up and to listen carefully.
She protested, but the voice wouldn’t stop, and eventually, she followed my advice, having no better option. The mysterious voice from her turned-on and forgotten wireless headphones kept saying, “Low battery, please charge.”
Someone recommended us to buy a bed for our kitty. He sends his thanks.
- When I was a teenager, I broke up with my girlfriend because she got jealous of me, and I really wasn’t cheating. I came home all sad.
My mom started comforting me, saying that everything will be okay and you two will reconcile. Then she looked at my dad and said, “Sam, why are you silent? Give your son some advice, you’re a man.” He turned his head and calmly said, “Forget about her.”
And he turned back to continue reading his newspaper. I started laughing so hard, and it really made me feel better. Dad is the best psychologist.
- When I was leaving to study in another city, my parents gave me a gift — a notebook filled with various tips and life hacks. It was the early 2000s. They actually wrote them themselves, like a small survival guide.
There were lists from my mom: how to do laundry, what to do if the iron breaks down, etc. Everything was clear, point by point, even with pictures. And from my dad, the tips were, let’s say, even more practical.
On the last page, he wrote, “If everything suddenly turns really bad, you’re out of strength, sick of studying, your boyfriend left you, or you’re just feeling down — cook some pasta, toss in 2 hot dogs, and sprinkle cheese on top. Eat it hot, wash it down with tea. Everything will get better, trust me.”
Honestly, this recipe saved me more than once back then. Sometimes I’d sit crying over a term paper, then remember it and make pasta. It works.
- I studied in a rural school. My great-grandfather was a writer famous in our village, but no one knew I was his great-grandson. I studied just like any ordinary, unremarkable kid.
In the fifth grade, we started studying my great-grandfather’s novel. We were assigned to write an essay about the main character of the book. I went to my grandfather for advice, who knew better than anyone what his father had in mind.
I wrote everything word for word. I got a C-minus. The teacher said that the author portrayed the character in an absolutely different way. Well, I guess she knows better.
Kind of sad when you find out your teachers are not all that. I was told the teachers I had in grade school were supposedly the "best", but in retrospect, they destroyed a lot of kids including me.
My fortune cookie only gave advice. No fortune telling.
I once got a fortune cookie with no fortune at all. Totally empty cookie
- I decided to start working out. Friends recommended something called “body pump.” They said it’s the most effective workout. I arrived, feeling proud and ready for anything; they even gave me a stick instead of a barbell for my first session.
And so what? After 10 minutes I barely dragged myself out of the gym, then called my mom and asked her to pick me up because I had no strength left.
- For the second time, I encountered a situation where a woman in a store cut in line at the checkout. She just jumped ahead of me with her 2 items against my 5. She saw that I was getting ready to pay for what I had put on the conveyor belt, and silently began to pull out her wallet.
I followed advice from the Internet and said to the cashier calmly, “Ring it all up together, she’ll pay.” She instantly backed off, saying, “Oh, that’s yours!” While I was paying, she simply disappeared.
Making it obvious that you know what she's doing but make her think you've assumed she's paying for both sets of groceries so she clearly gets embarrassed
- My child got a school assignment to write an essay on “How I Spent My Summer.” He didn’t know what to write about, so I suggested he write about how Grandma made chicken soup in the village.
So he wrote it, and then my wife went to the parent-teacher meeting at school. Oh, the things we heard from her afterward! Once she calmed down, she said that thanks to her effort, our son’s C became a B.
- I heard a funny piece of advice on how to snag a table in a crowded café. The trick is to find a pretty girl sitting alone and try to strike up a conversation with her. Naturally, she’ll try to brush you off and free up the table. It all seemed so simple and logical that I confidently decided to try it out.
And you know what? It didn’t work. She started talking to me and turned out to be an amazing woman. We’ve been married for 5 years now. The advice worked, but not in the way I expected.
- When I used to commute to university, a friend gave me a tip on how to avoid giving up my seat on public transport. Just pretend to be asleep, close your eyes, and that’s it — no one will bother you. I used this advice quite successfully for a few years until the other day when an elderly lady in the subway woke me up with the words, “Stand up!”
WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT? WERE YOU SO SELF CENTERED THAT YOU COULDN'T BE KIND? HOPE YOU NEVER NEED SOMETHING FROM A "SLEEPING" PERSON.
- Whenever my great-grandaunt was asked why she never got married, she always replied with dignity, “I never met a good man, and I didn’t need a bad one.” It’s probably not advice but rather a life philosophy, but for some reason, I remember this phrase better than many other words of wisdom.
Has anyone ever given you advice that worked out in the most unexpected way? Share it with us in the comments!
dad advise . choose your friends with care ....the true friends will stay . jip dad ..my bestie from school which he met 1982 we are still pals.....
And here’s another story collection you won’t want to miss: 15 Acts of Kindness That Prove Compassion Is the Light That Guides Love to Heavy Hearts