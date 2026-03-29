12 Bosses Who Teach Us That Kindness and Empathy Are the Best Ways to Lead

I set a job interview with a woman, but she begged to reschedule, “My hubby just died.” I agreed. When we met, she tried to guilt me into hiring her, “I got nothing left.” Angry, I rejected her. She quietly left.

Later, my blood ran cold when I checked the security camera. I saw her picking up her 3 kids in the office lobby. The oldest looked about 9, just like my son.

I felt a surge of guilt. She had just lost her husband and was holding everything together for her kids, with no time to grieve. Then I looked at her CV. She was completely qualified.

I called her back immediately. I realized she was the most qualified candidate in the entire round with whom I have already been working for 10 years.