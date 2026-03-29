12 Bosses Who Teach Us That Kindness and Empathy Are the Best Ways to Lead
In today’s workplace, employees notice that kindness and compassion from leaders can transform the environment. Leaders who show empathy not only build trust but also help teams succeed. Demonstrating genuine care can inspire employees to perform successfully, turning everyday interactions into moments of meaningful leadership that impact career growth and workplace success.
1.
I set a job interview with a woman, but she begged to reschedule, “My hubby just died.” I agreed. When we met, she tried to guilt me into hiring her, “I got nothing left.” Angry, I rejected her. She quietly left.
Later, my blood ran cold when I checked the security camera. I saw her picking up her 3 kids in the office lobby. The oldest looked about 9, just like my son.
I felt a surge of guilt. She had just lost her husband and was holding everything together for her kids, with no time to grieve. Then I looked at her CV. She was completely qualified.
I called her back immediately. I realized she was the most qualified candidate in the entire round with whom I have already been working for 10 years.
2.
I botched a client presentation and froze halfway through. I thought my boss would rip me apart in front of the team. She pulled me aside afterward and asked what threw me off, then walked me through a few strategies for staying calm. She even offered to co-present next time if I wanted support. It was humbling; I’d expected criticism, but I got mentorship instead.
3.
I stayed late one night to finish a report and accidentally spilled coffee on my keyboard. I texted my boss, expecting an angry call first thing in the morning. Instead, he showed up with a spare keyboard and a packet of cleaning wipes, joking, “It happens to the best of us.”
He even asked if I needed help reorganizing my desk so it wouldn’t happen again. I left feeling a little embarrassed but grateful; I realized mistakes don’t have to equal shame if someone cares enough to help.
4.
I just launched a new branch of my firm office. We need all hands on deck. But one staff told me he’d be taking a 2-week vacation soon. I said, “Denied. Boldest betrayal I’ve seen.” He smiled, “Got it, boss!” and didn’t show up anyway.
Furious, I secretly pulled aside his closest teammate and asked if he knew anything, Marcus just shrugged, mumbling something about a “family emergency.” I decided to call him. I asked if everything was okay and why he hadn’t shown up.
He broke down, telling me his son had just undergone open-heart surgery. I felt a wave of guilt wash over me. I apologized sincerely and told him work was the last thing he needed to worry about.
5.
I accidentally double-booked two meetings and didn’t realize until the clients started joining. I panicked, sure my boss would lose it. But she laughed softly, said “we’ll just split you between the rooms,” and helped me reschedule without anyone noticing.
I was stunned; she didn’t scold me, she coached me on planning and boundaries. That day taught me more than any formal training could.
6.
I sent a snarky reply to a coworker in frustration, forgetting my boss was on the thread. I braced myself for humiliation. She replied with a calm message suggesting a better phrasing, then pulled me aside later to check in.
She didn’t shame me; she just asked how I was managing the stress. I learned that leadership can be gentle and still effective.
7.
I forgot to submit a monthly report on time, and my heart sank when I saw my boss’s name pop up in my inbox. I fully expected a long, scolding email. Instead, he asked if I needed help catching up, then offered a short one-on-one to streamline the process. I realized that leadership is less about punishing errors and more about supporting people through them.
8.
I showed up late to a team meeting after a personal crisis and assumed I’d face judgment. My boss smiled and simply asked if I was okay, offering to update me on what I missed. No lecture, no blame. I left feeling supported rather than ashamed, which made me want to work harder for her trust.
9.
I miscommunicated a deadline to a client and feared my boss would make me eat the blame. Instead, she helped me craft a solution email and coached me on phrasing for clarity. The client didn’t even realize there had been confusion. I learned that kindness can be more strategic than criticism.
10.
I broke an office printer while trying to fix a jam and assumed I’d be blamed. My boss came over, inspected it, and laughed, “Don’t worry, it happens. Here’s a quick fix.” That moment stuck with me; I’d expected frustration, but I got calm problem-solving.
11.
I accidentally sent a half-finished draft to a client instead of the polished version. My heart raced, anticipating anger. My boss replied with a quick, kind note, telling me to send the final version when ready, then followed up to help me improve my workflow. I realized leadership could be patient and still effective, sometimes better than fear ever could.
12.
The client started firing questions at me during my first presentation, and my slides froze halfway through. My boss leaned over, quietly took the laptop, and walked me through the answers while I stayed in the background. By the time the meeting ended, the client was complimenting our preparation, and I’d learned more about public speaking than any training session could teach.
When bosses lead with compassion and kindness, employees feel valued and motivated to excel. This approach fosters a positive workplace where success is shared and everyone thrives together.
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