I Excluded My Stepmom Who Raised Me From My Wedding to Please My Mother

Hi Bright Side,

My stepmom, Ana, has raised me since I was 7. My mom had remarried and moved to another state. Now, I’m 28 and getting married. My mom said she wouldn’t come if my stepmom did. I told Ana, “I love you, but blood is blood.” She smiled.

On the morning of my big day, I froze when I got a call from Ana. She said, “You will have children of your own one day, and you’ll understand that a mother is the one who raises them, who sacrifices everything for them — not just the one who gives birth.” Then she hung up.