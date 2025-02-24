My DIL Wanted to Kick Me Out of My Own House, but I Was One Step Ahead

Remember that it’s crucial to prioritize your own needs and independence. It’s easy to feel pressured into sacrificing your own well-being for the sake of family, but this can lead to resentment and burnout. Reinforce to your family that while you are always there for them, you need to maintain your personal time and responsibilities.

Having hobbies, going out with friends, or simply enjoying solitude are essential for mental health. Let them see that you are capable of both being a loving grandmother and maintaining your independence.