17 People Revealed What Became the Last Straw in Their Relationship

Sometimes you live with a person, and then suddenly they make something that terrible that you don’t know how to react. For example, they can buy an expensive watch when the family have money only for food, or complain that the dinner is not tasty enough. The heroes of this article revealed what was the last straw in their relationship.

  • I got sick, my blood pressure spiked to 200, I was afraid that a blood vessel in my head might burst, and I would have a stroke. I asked my wife to call an ambulance, which she did, laughing and saying that all men with a 99-degree fever prepare to die. I decreased my blood pressure with pills before the ambulance arrived.
    So, paramedics laughed at my hypochondriasis, injected magnesia and left, and my wife supported their jokes and said that I was a drama queen. I realized that with this wife I can depart into the other world at any moment, and decided that I would divorce her. I eventually did and had no regrets. © DiabloH*** / Pikabu
  • When a guy I know had a daughter, he gave his wife a car. After the birth of twins, he presented her with a country house, and when the youngest son was born, he gave his wife a new car.
    And 6 months later, he threw his wife and 4 children literally on the street, taking away all the gifts. And all because DNA tests showed that the probability of his paternity was 0%. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • It was April, and I warned my husband that we needed to buy shoes for our son. He came home from work and bragged about his new wristwatch. He borrowed money from the manager. He said he got it as a present from me for our anniversary. And he wasn’t going to give me anything, of course, because we didn’t have money.
    I couldn’t stand it any longer, the relationship went downhill, and in July I filed for divorce. There was nothing to share. But after he was out of my life, I felt so much more financially stable. © Galochka1704 / Pikabu
  • My mother-in-law wouldn’t sit at the top table with my husband on our wedding day. Stayed at her table passive aggressively talking about how my husband was her favorite child and hinting that I was the reason she wasn’t up there. That was the last straw for my husband, been no contact since except 2 meetings with her and her additional grandchildren. © aknitter / Reddit
  • When I found out from my mum that my grandfather died, I burst into tears and told my husband about it. My husband turned away from the computer for a second and said, “So what, he was old,” and then turned back to it and offered to his boys to play another round of the game.
    The previous 2 years of our marriage had been the same — he was always at the computer and paid no attention to me. He would come home from work, take off his shoes and go to the computer, and only then he would take off his jacket. He even ate and drank there. We even slept in different rooms.
    But it wasn’t until that moment that I realized that I’ve had enough. Later that night, I told him I wanted a divorce. I moved to a rented flat a week later and ignored all his attempts for reconciliation. And I never regretted my decision. © Lizavetka865 / Pikabu
  • The last straw for me was my gynecologic surgery. I live in Japan, where it is difficult to find a good gynecologist. So I decided to have the surgery in my home country. I had to quit my job and go to hospital.
    And after the operation, I flew back to my husband and asked him to meet me at the airport, as I couldn’t lift my heavy suitcase. He didn’t meet me. Taxis are expensive in Japan, and I didn’t work for 3 months, so I had to get home by train. When I arrived, there was no food. But my husband expected me to cook something for him, and he also demanded my half of the 3-months rent and utilities, even though I didn’t even live at home during this time.
    Turns out he quit his job and went into debt. It was somewhere around that point that my love for my husband faded. For a month I was in pain and had a fever because I had to carry the suitcase myself. Then I got better and filed for divorce. © BettyLy / Pikabu
  • My boyfriend moved into the flat I was renting. We worked together, so our salaries and workload were the same. And since we were going to get married in a year, we decided to have a joint budget: we saved 80% of his salary to buy our own place in the future, and spent 80% of my salary on rent, food, utilities, household chemicals and other necessities. And the remaining 20% of our salaries we spent on our personal needs.
    The whole household was to me. Apart from cleaning and cooking, I got used to doing what his mother used to do: I washed his shirts every day, cooked his favorite food, turned a blind eye when he threw food in the garbage bin, because he had already eaten this food for breakfast. I was angry, but I kept quiet, thinking it was normal.
    But the hormones subsided, and the last straw was the situation when I was lying flat with a fever, and my boyfriend came from work and made a scandal because dinner was not on the table... I told him to get out. He took offense and moved out a couple of days later, with the money we had saved up for the 1.5 years together because it was saved from his salary. © BettyLy / Pikabu
  • My husband drove me crazy because of his jealousy. He forbade me to say hello, even to the male neighbors. He claimed they were all my lovers. And after our son was born, he became very fussy about food. It’s cold or it’s too hot.
    He comes home from work, I give him soup. He takes a spoon and throws it, screaming, “It’s hot!” I say, “Blow on it, wait for 5 minutes,” and he yells, “I want it right away!” But the last straw was when I gave him dumplings, and he threw them in the trash right with the plate. That’s when I realized I was done.
    And the baby would be better off in a peaceful environment. So, I filed for divorce. Then, when the ex-husband was on his knees, crying and asking me to stay, I asked him, “Why did you insult me like that?” And he replied, “Because you let me.” © severniiveter / Pikabu
  • My husband and I have been together since childhood, raising 2 beautiful children. He is from a very well-off family, but I am not, so my mother-in-law thinks that I am with him because of money.
    A month ago, she invited our family to visit. We sat down to dinner, put her salad on the plates, and then my son complained that something prickled his tongue. I was stunned: my mother-in-law tried to feed us salad with glass shards.
    Thanks god, we noticed that on time. We don’t talk to my mother-in-law anymore. How could a seemingly normal person have such ideas?! And she calmly says that my children and I are not worthy of her son. © Overheard / Ideer
  • On my initiative, my husband and I took a mortgage to buy a flat that needed a lot of renovations. So, we had to live with his relatives, 7 people in 4 rooms, like in a dorm. He didn’t work for 2 years and preferred to play online games rather than do anything. I worked hard, hated that dorm with all my heart, and dreamed of moving.
    I paid the mortgage, and at the same time my old father did all renovations in our flat after work. My husband didn’t help him with the renovations, always finding an excuse. And when we talked about our future, he said, “Why moving, everything is fine as it is.” That was the last straw. We ended up divorced. © Yuniki / Pikabu
  • For 6 months, my husband came home late, spent weekends away from home. He said that he was busy at work. He promised the children that he would play and spend time with them in the near future, but now he couldn’t — he was busy.
    The last straw was the fact that the youngest daughter cried when Daddy worked until 10 p.m. on his day off, even though he promised to spend time with her. So I told my husband that no one was holding him any longer. He happily blamed me for everything and took off, and it turned out that his “overtime work” was an affair with a colleague. © Annabellya / Pikabu
  • I dated my boyfriend for 10 years. I wasn’t expecting a proposal from him. But when I went on holiday with my friends, he threw a ring in my face. I put up with it, forgave him, we got married. After the wedding, he changed.
    He wasn’t happy with my work, my relationship with my family, my friends. He forbade me to communicate with my friends! At first, I thought it was a crisis, a new stage of life. I’m also not perfect: I hate cleaning, I don’t cook well.
    But the last straw was when my husband insisted that we move to a new neighborhood. And there is no public transport there. He has a car, and I had to walk 3 miles to work every day. And then winter came, I was out of work, had no money, and my boots broke. I asked him to give me money for the new boots, and he said, “When you earn it, you’ll have it.”
    But he forgot that my parents bought the flat we lived in, and it was me who was buying the food we ate every day. Eventually, my mother bought me boots when she saw me in sneakers in January. And I filed for divorce the same day. © Murphy333 / Pikabu
  • My ex-husband cheated on me. Out of the 12 years we were together, he had other women for 8 years. I found out about many of them after we broke up. A few of them even called. There were receipts from the shops, stupid excuses from my husband, delays “at work.”
    I walked away more than once, but I came back for the kids. A couple of years after the final separation, he told me that it was me who ruined the family, because I filed for divorce, sued for alimony and kicked him out. © Overheard — They’re talking about you here / VK
  • My final straw was when one morning I woke up with a fever and asked my husband to go to a pharmacy and buy some medications, and he said he wanted to sleep and turned on the other side. He woke up at 11, went to the toilet, drank coffee on the balcony and went to play on his computer. He didn’t even offer me some tea. In the end, his mum bought the medicine when she came home from work — we were living with her at the time. © DiorTV / Pikabu
  • I was going to propose to my girlfriend in the same place where we met — at the stadium, where she accidentally spilled an iced drink on me on a cold evening. Bought a ring and tickets for the same seats. Except we had a fight that day. And at some point, she got up from her seat, went to the toilet and didn’t come back.
    I started to worry that something happened to her, I called her 30 times, ran around the stadium for the rest of the game in search of her, asked the security guards if they had seen her, informed the police. Turns out she’d gone home and was ignoring my calls because her favorite episode of House was on TV. We broke up that day. © PhNxHellfire / Reddit
  • My husband came home from work one day and jokingly asked our 3-year-old son if any men came to our house while he was away. The son answered without hesitation, “Yes, a man in a suit comes.” Long story short — scandal, divorce. I couldn’t prove to my husband that his questions are stupid, and that the man in a suit is our old plumber who visits us on a regular basis because of our very old plumbing system. Also, there were delivery guys.
    We divorced, and I suddenly exhaled. It turns out that I can be in a great mood when no one requires a 3-course dinner, doesn’t bring the child to tears with his silly jokes and games, and doesn’t sit at the computer until 5 in the morning. And we have enough money for me and my son when no one spends money on computer games and 10 pounds of marbled beef which will eventually burn in the multicooker.
    We even returned our old debts, and we don’t borrow any more. It’s so peaceful, it’s nice. Thanks to the plumber and childish naivety. © Overheard — They’re talking about you here / VK
  • I’m divorcing my wife because of her infidelity. I would have forgiven her if it wasn’t for the way she said about it. According to her, she did it because she got to know from “reliable sources” that I was cheating on her, so she got back at me this way. © Overheard / Ideer

