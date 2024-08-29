12 Weddings That Uncovered Shocking Secrets and Scandals

Curiosities
day ago

We often picture a flawless wedding, but reality can bring unexpected surprises that leave a lasting impact on everyone involved. The weddings on our list didn’t go as planned, but the surprising and sometimes disastrous twists made them unforgettable. We applaud those who bravely decided to overcome these memories and share their stories with the world.

  • The bride and groom rushed into a wedding after she got pregnant. Literally everyone said they shouldn't go through with it. They had already fought intensely, and we all thought it was too fast. It was a small ceremony with just a few family members. The bride, groom, best man, and I (maid of honor) had been friends for years.
    When the officiant asked if anyone objected to the marriage, everyone— and I mean everyone—turned to look at the best man. He held up his hands and said, "Hey, I already said my piece," and there was some nervous laughter. The whole mood was weird before and even more so after that.
    They weren’t married long. Surprise. © chromedragon20 / Reddit
  • I was a guest of a friend of the bride, didn’t know anyone attending. Very expensive, over-the-top place with several hundred guests at this very Italian wedding. The maid of honor grabs the mic and begins her speech, rambling. It quickly devolves into her stating that the recently deceased mother of the bride was against this wedding and that’s basically what killed her.
    The happy couple was separated and divorced within a year. © Rocky1268 / Reddit
  • It was a big wedding, with over 300 people. Turns out the bride had been having an affair with her cousin’s husband. The cousin had known for a little bit but waited until the wedding to go table to table, letting everyone know the bride was cheating with her husband. The poor groom was blindsided.
    The worst part was that his father-in-law was well-off and had opened up a restaurant for him. In the end, he lost both his wife and his restaurant. © admx14 / Reddit
  • I wasn't there, but a friend was. The new husband stood up to make his speech, thanked all the bridesmaids, and then announced that he knew the bride had been having an affair with his best man. Then he just walked out. (Her parents had paid for the whole wedding.) © TheUnburntToast / Reddit
  • The groom said another woman's name at the altar during the vows. They went through with the ceremony, but it quickly turned out to be his second of three divorces—the third divorce being with the actual girl he said the name of at the ceremony. © MikeT75 / Reddit
  • The best man decided it was time to tell everyone that he had been having an affair with the bride for the last few years. Pure gold. I’m a wedding videographer—I have it all on video! © djillusions24 / Reddit
  • It was my cousin’s wedding. All of a sudden, some random guy enters and starts screaming, “I still love you, and I’ll never stop loving you.” My cousin had never even seen the guy, but the groom wouldn’t listen. In the end, they got married after six hours. © LeftSatisfaction9687 / Reddit
  • I used to work security for weddings at a banquet hall. During one wedding, a guy walked in wearing sunglasses and was escorted by the best man to the DJ booth. There, he played a short movie he had filmed of the bride cheating with some guy in Vegas on a trip he had paid for.
    The best man had sent a private investigator to find out what she was up to. Instead, they had a party to celebrate getting rid of the cheater. It was lit. © OkClassroom9** / Reddit
  • I went to the wedding of a cousin-in-law. Things were looking awesome; the couple had almost finished saying their vows when a woman from the bachelor party showed up and claimed she was pregnant with his child. © flamingtrucker94 / Reddit
  • The groom was waiting when suddenly a bridesmaid came in and handed him a letter. It turns out the bride had fallen in love with some college guy who people claimed had superpowers... I know, it sounds crazy. But I specifically remember the groom’s father asking his wife to tell the caterer not to open the pantry... © Unknown author / Reddit
  • It was a coworker's wedding. The bride and groom both worked together at a restaurant. The groom didn't show up. He found out that the bride had chatted with his roommate the night before the wedding through an "anonymous tip." He later discovered that she had been in a relationship with his roommate for months.
    The kicker? All three of them still had to work together after this. Work was very awkward for months afterward. © Lostmyvibe / Reddit
  • We all knew that the groom's mother hated the bride. His family was wealthy, and they hosted a big event. At the wedding celebration, the groom's dad approached the bride and asked her for a dance. They were dancing, when suddenly we heard her scream, "How dare you, you creep?" She then stormed out of the venue in tears. Minutes later, the groom came, punched his dad, and kicked him out.
    It turned out that the dad had offered to pay the bride $250,000 to leave his son and never come back. We were horrified to find out that he'd gone this far just to please his wife. The couple went on to have a happy life and are still married seven years later, but we know that they never spoke to the groom's parents again.

Not everyone has a wedding filled with drama, but sometimes the real shock comes years later when we discover that our partner has been hiding a dark side all along. This is what happened in these stories, where life was turned upside down after these people uncovered the disturbing truth about their loved one. Check it out here.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads