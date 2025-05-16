Man Abandons Dying Wife for Mistress—Daughters’ Stunning Revenge Leaves Him Reeling

The young woman wrote, her emotions barely in check, “Our dad cheated on our mom multiple times. Right after she found out she has terminal cancer, he packed his things and cowardly left for a better life with his mistress. Mom was desperate.

Months later, he called us, almost crying, and shared his ‘awesome news’ with my sister and I. Turned out, he was engaged to his mistress, and they were planning on arranging a big, cheerful party on this occasion. And his call shook us to the core.”

Alyson shared, “My dad, Rick, was everyone’s favorite guy. The life of the party. That man with the easy smile and quick jokes. But behind closed doors? He was a serial cheater. And we didn’t know. Not at first.

My sister Emma (she’s 20) and I were just kids. Mom was kind, giving, loving — the kind of woman who held everything together with invisible string. But eventually, the late nights, the ‘business trips,’ and the cold silences added up. And then the truth came crashing in.

Mom was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Stage 4. She took it with a quiet strength only a mother could have. We told Dad together. His reaction? ‘Wow. That’s... heavy.’

The next morning, he was gone. A duffel bag, a coward’s goodbye. He left a text: ‘I’ll be staying at Linda’s for a while. The girls are old enough to help you.’ Linda. His mistress. His Plan B. He abandoned my dying mom without looking back.”